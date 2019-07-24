Avenue of the Americas Association Unveils Fantasy Landscapes, a Public Art Installation at Four Locations Along Sixth Avenue

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue of the Americas Association is pleased to announce FANTASY LANDSCAPES, a large-scale, multi-site, public art installation by PLAYLAB, INC. that will run through October 2019. Installations at four locations along Sixth Avenue use the technique of classic movie backdrops to transport visitors to iconic natural sites from across Central and South America, serving as the perfect settings to take Instagram photos (#FANTASYLANDSCAPES) in the center of Midtown Manhattan.

FANTASY LANDSCAPES represent Latin American natural wonders that have been backdrops in films and television shows, each hosted in collaboration with the respective property owners at the following locations:

1120 Sixth Avenue (The Hippodrome)— Torres Del Paine , a national park in Chilean Patagonia with mountains, glaciers, lakes and rivers, famous for its mix of textures and colors

(The Hippodrome)— , a national park in Chilean Patagonia with mountains, glaciers, lakes and rivers, famous for its mix of textures and colors 1177 Sixth Avenue (Silverstein Properties)— Lake Atitlán in Guatemala and t he deepest lake in Central America , surrounded by three volcanoes, including San Pedro

(Silverstein Properties)— in and he deepest lake in , surrounded by three volcanoes, including San Pedro 1221 Sixth Avenue (Rockefeller Group)— Atacama Desert , a plateau covering a 600-mile strip of Pacific coast, one of the driest places on Earth and the location for various films depicting Mars

(Rockefeller Group)— , a plateau covering a 600-mile strip of Pacific coast, one of the driest places on Earth and the location for various films depicting Mars 1251 Sixth Avenue (Mitsui Fudosan America)—Iguazu Falls, a UNESCO World Heritage Site on the Brazil and Argentina border and the largest waterfall system in the world

Find more information at www.aveoftheamericas.org/fantasy-landscapes.

ABOUT AVENUE OF THE AMERICAS ASSOCIATION

Avenue of the Americas Association is a civic improvement corporation promoting the commercial success of Sixth Avenue and New York City, covering a span of approximately four miles. The Association highlights the best arts, culture and lifestyle that the neighborhood has to offer including impressive architecture, transportation connectivity to every borough, infrastructure upgrades, corporate headquarters, restaurants, entertainment, cultural attractions, parks, plazas and business districts. The Association, compromised of owners and major tenants on the Avenue, acts on behalf of its membership to address issues affecting business operations and real estate values and has become a who's who of prominent community business leaders. Members have unique opportunities to learn about City initiatives and hear from government, business and cultural stakeholders on issues such as transportation, physical improvements, signage, public safety, economic growth and homelessness. www.lovetheavenue.com.

