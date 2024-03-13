Avenue Six Studios Teams Up with Quixote to Expand Production Solutions

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue Six Studios, a premier fully-certified Los Angeles production facility, is thrilled to announce their strategic collaboration with industry leader Quixote. Effective January 1, 2024, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for both parties and promises a new era of creativity and innovation for production clients.

We are proud to partner with Quixote to expand our range of offerings and streamline the filmmaking process for Avenue Six clients. Now offering top-of-the-line Quixote equipment rentals for productions, this partnership reflects our dedication to delivering elevated experiences at Avenue Six Studios.

"We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Quixote and further expand our capabilities to better serve the production needs of our clients," said a spokesperson from Avenue Six Studios. "Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in production excellence and offer unmatched support to filmmakers and content creators alike."

Since their establishment in 2008, Avenue Six Studios has been a go-to production destination for feature films, scripted television series, commercials, reality shows, web series, infomercials, and more. With a commitment to excellence and precision, Avenue Six Studios ensures seamless shoots and unparalleled support for all types of projects.

The studio's commitment to excellence is evident through their multiple stages, regularly painted and refreshed for optimal filming conditions. From their New York City-inspired backlot set to a fully equipped kitchen, office spaces, and conference room to an in-house stylist and the ability to customize backgrounds and sets, Avenue Six Studios caters to a variety of industries, offering a versatile range of stage elements to bring creative visions to life. All production equipment is available on-site, along with other offerings like customizable backgrounds and sets, a greenscreen, and cycloramas.

"At Avenue Six Studios, our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in production services, and our partnership with Quixote allows us to continue that mission with renewed vigor and passion," a spokesperson from Avenue Six Studios reflected.

Avenue Six Studios prides themselves on being a one-stop shop for all production needs, providing clients with the convenience of having all equipment on-site and access to a certified stage to kickstart their projects promptly. With a steadfast commitment to pushing boundaries, fostering creativity, and delivering excellence, Avenue Six Studios and Quixote are poised to redefine the future of production solutions.

The collaboration between these industry leaders represents a fusion of expertise, innovation, and passion, all aimed at providing clients with a cutting-edge experience that transcends expectations and sets a new standard for excellence in filmmaking.

To learn more about Quixote and their services, visit https://quixote.com/ . For more information about how Avenue Six Studios and Quixote can elevate your next project, you can visit their website at https://avenuesixstudios.com/ or contact them directly by calling (833) 513 6879 or emailing [email protected] .

About Avenue Six Studios

Founded in 2008, Avenue Six Studios is a leading fully-certified production facility based in Los Angeles, California. Known for their unwavering commitment to excellence and meticulous attention to detail, Avenue Six Studios offers a seamless shooting experience across a wide array of projects, including feature films, scripted TV series, commercials, reality shows, web series, and infomercials.

Contact Information

Name: Paul Reitzin

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: 833-513-6879

