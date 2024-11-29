Avenue Sports and Playmaker Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Sports Private Equity Investments

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Avenue Sports Fund ("Avenue Sports") and Playmaker Fund ("Playmaker") today announced their formation of a strategic partnership aimed at transforming sports private equity investments across Europe and North America. The collaboration of Avenue Sports and Playmaker brings together two leading investment platforms to identify and capitalize on high-potential sports assets in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Through the alliance, Avenue Sports and Playmaker will combine their networks and expertise to source and execute differentiated investment opportunities. The core areas of investment focus include minority stakes in established leagues and sports-centric assets, and control ownership opportunities in emerging sports and media properties. Strong tailwinds, disruptive technologies, and the demand for informed capital have created an environment for the partnership to capitalize on emerging opportunities across sports and geographies.

"We're very excited to partner with Playmaker and the Djorkaeff family, further enhancing the European footprint of our sports investments," said Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group's Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder. "Through this partnership, Avenue will be deploying capital and strategically investing in Europe via Playmaker, allowing us to deepen our involvement in the region's dynamic sports sector. The combination of our experience, expertise, and resources positions us to capitalize on the growing number of investment opportunities in this space and significantly extends our European capabilities."

Youri Djorkaeff, FIFA World Cup Champion and Co-Founder of Playmaker, shared his enthusiasm: "Together with Marc and the Avenue team, we have a shared vision for making impactful and transformative investments in sports. This landmark partnership allows us to leverage Avenue's extensive experience while broadening our own investment capabilities. Sports is at a tipping point, where smart capital – guided by a deep understanding of both the game and the business – is essential to drive meaningful change and create value."

About Avenue Sports Fund

Launched in 2023, Avenue Sports Fund's core areas of investment focus include debt and preferred equity, minority stakes in established leagues, women's sports, emerging leagues to capitalize on areas of exponential growth, and other sports businesses and properties. Avenue Sports Fund, led by Marc Lasry, is one of many funds of Avenue Capital Group, a global investment firm focused on specialty lending, opportunistic credit and other special situation investments with longstanding global reach in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Avenue, founded in 1995 by Mr. Lasry and Sonia Gardner, draws on the skills and experience of over 65 investment professionals and more than 180 employees operating from its headquarters in New York and 10 offices worldwide. Avenue has over $12 billion in assets under management.

About Playmaker Fund

Playmaker is a strategic partner for emerging companies and established properties shaping the future of sports. Founded in 2024 through a partnership between the Djorkaeff family and Monaco Asset Management, Playmaker unites a unique network of athletes, investors, and engaged industry insiders to drive impactful and transformative investments in sports. With over 70 years of history in the world of sports, the Djorkaeff family brings a renowned legacy of success both on and off the field. Headquartered in Monaco, Playmaker's investment team collectively manages approximately $7 billion in assets.

Media Contacts:

