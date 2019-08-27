Avenue5 Residential Announces the Promotion of Robin Hanson to Senior Vice President of its Expanding Oregon Multifamily Portfolio

"As a highly effective strategic leader in Oregon, Robin has been essential in attracting and retaining performance-driven teams, and in ensuring that we continue to deliver performance results for our clients," noted Lisa Ellis, division president at Avenue5. "Her in-depth knowledge of local markets and legislation affecting the multifamily housing industry have been essential in helping us to anticipate and serve the needs of property owners regionwide, and in building our organic growth."

Hanson, who began her career in the multifamily industry in 2000, has overseen performance for a variety of stabilized and lease-up assets throughout Oregon. She holds expertise in managing acquisitions, overseeing large-scale lease-up and renovation projects, leading scope selection and implementation for construction projects, conducting detailed market analyses, creating budgets, and hiring and mentoring top talent. She joined Avenue5 as vice president of operations in 2016.

"We're pleased to elevate Robin's role, as she is talented, resourceful and has proven that she understands our clients' diverse needs and can exceed their ROI expectations," affirmed Steve Davis, chief operations officer, who has been a colleague of Robin's for 20 years. "We are confident that the support provided by our hundreds of talented and service-oriented Oregon associates, coupled with Robin's commitment to operational efficiencies and performance, will maximize our clients' expansion, leasing, and revenue opportunities."

Hanson, who is based in Portland, Oregon, reports to Ellis.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 300 properties and 60,000 units in 12 states. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. Avenue5 retains local experts in major markets including Northern California, Reno, Las Vegas, Tucson, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Baltimore. www.avenue5.com

SOURCE Avenue5 Residential

Related Links

http://avenue5.com

