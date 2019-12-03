Avenue5 Residential Certified as a 2020 Great Place to Work®

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, announces that it has been certified as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Great Place To Work® Institute. The company's award designation, which was bestowed for the third year in a row, was the result of its performance on a third-party survey administered to its associates.

The Great Place to Work® survey garnered associate opinions on factors including compensation, benefits, opportunities for advancement, company communication, teamwork, fair treatment, workplace tools and resources, work-life balance, recognition, corporate culture, and other metrics. 61% of those who completed the survey at Avenue5 were Millennial and Gen Z associates.

"This latest award designation for Avenue5 demonstrates that our associates are strongly aligned with our beliefs and culture, which emphasize crafting a customer service experience that is exemplary from start to finish," stated Walt Smith, chief executive officer at Avenue5. "We're proud to reward their service orientation with unique benefits, a supportive work environment, and a dynamic culture that emphasizes empowerment, recognition, collaboration, and professional development."

Smith noted that Avenue5 offers numerous associate awards programs, internal leadership conferences and training programs, mentoring programs, paid days off for associates' birthdays, paid volunteer days off, a service anniversary and associate milestone recognition program, exclusive associate discounts, reimbursement for education-related expenses, and the Fiver Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing financial assistance for associates who have been affected by an unforeseen personal event or tragedy.

The Great Place to Work® survey results indicated that 91% of Avenue5 associates felt pride in the company's accomplishments, 90% of Avenue5 associates believed that the company offered a welcoming atmosphere, and 87% of Avenue5 associates believed that the company's management was honest and ethical in their business practices.

"We look forward to leveraging the survey results in order to help us further drive associate satisfaction, growth, performance, and engagement," confirmed Smith.

About Avenue5 Residential

Avenue5, a multifamily property management services firm, oversees more than 300 properties and 60,000 units in 12 states. The company is headquartered in Seattle, and has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. Avenue5 employs about 1,700 associates nationwide.

