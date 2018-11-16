Avenue5 Residential Named One of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in Washington State for the Second Year in a Row

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue5 Residential, a multifamily property management services firm, has been named by the Puget Sound Business Journal as one of the 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Washington for 2018. The company has placed second on the prestigious list, which is compiled annually, based on its revenue increase from 2015 through 2017. On the previous year's list, Avenue5 was ranked in fourth place.

"There continues to be an upsurge in multifamily real estate opportunities throughout Washington State, which is further confirmation that we selected the perfect location to shape the strategic growth of our company," affirmed Walt Smith, CEO of Avenue5. "Our home city of Seattle has provided us with the talent, infrastructure, robust real estate network, and geographic advantages we need to serve multifamily investors in Washington and across the nation."

Founded in 2014 by Smith, chief operations officer Steve Davis, and chief financial officer Pål Ottesen, Avenue5 is a private third-party property management company. The firm has a presence in 11 states nationwide and manages more than 250 properties and 50,000 units across the country, representing a 669% growth rate since 2015. Avenue5's current base of over 90 clients, which has increased 944% since 2015, includes institutional investors, advisors, high-net-worth individuals, and other multifamily property owners.

After initially operating out of a single office in Seattle, the company now has offices in Denver, Orange County, Phoenix, Portland, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Spokane, and greater Washington, DC. Avenue5 also has local experts in major markets including Northern California, Reno, Las Vegas, Albuquerque, Colorado Springs, Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Baltimore. Avenue5 employs over 1,400 associates.

The company's portfolio includes more than 75 properties and 12,000 units in the state of Washington.

"Avenue5 has flourished in Washington, and we are thrilled to have the continued opportunity to grow our roots here and expand our footprint throughout the state," stated Davis. "We look forward to continuing to invest in our associates, residents, multifamily owners, and local communities from our home base here, and to building a prosperous future for all those that we serve from our Seattle headquarters."

About Avenue5 Residential

