Avenues to Independence to Host Second Annual "Walking for Avenues," Setting a $100,000 Fundraising Goal

Park Ridge-based Nonprofit Supports Adults with Developmental and Intellectual Disabilities

PARK RIDGE, Ill., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenues to Independence, a nonprofit serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, will host its second annual Walking for Avenues fundraising walk on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Maine South High School in Park Ridge. Building on a successful inaugural walk in 2025, the organization has set an ambitious goal of raising $100,000 to support services that help Avenues clients lead independent, fulfilling lives.

In June 2025, the first Walking for Avenues welcomed more than 300 walkers and raised over $80,000 for Avenues client programming, far exceeding expectations for a first-time event. This year, Avenues hopes to build on that momentum, generating even greater community support.

Walking for Avenues will feature a 2-mile route with a shorter option available to keep it accessible for all ages and abilities. The event is designed to be community-centric, bringing together Avenues clients, their families, staff, donors, volunteers, and neighbors. It will conclude with a post-walk celebration featuring music, activities, and refreshments.

"Last year's walk showed us how many people in this community believe in what Avenues does and want to be a part of it," said Stephen Kray, CEO of Avenues to Independence. "Families walked alongside clients, staff, volunteers, and neighbors, and you could really feel the connection. The funds raised help create opportunities for the adults we serve, whether that's finding meaningful work, building friendships, or simply having the freedom to make their own choices."

The event also continues Avenues' peer-to-peer fundraising effort, which lets families and supporters form teams, share their stories, and rally friends and colleagues, which is a key driver in reaching the $100,000 goal.

"Walking for Avenues helps people see the real impact our services have in the community," said Bob McNamara, Vice President of Development. "The funds raised support more than 200 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities each year through residential services, employment opportunities, and community-based programming that help people live more independently and confidently."

Additional Walking for Avenues details:

Location: Maine South High School, 111 S. Dee Road, Park Ridge, IL

Registration: 9:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Walk Kickoff: 10:30 a.m.

After Party with games, music, and refreshments: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Register or donate: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/2026AvenuesWalk

About Avenues to Independence

Avenues to Independence is a nonprofit organization that empowers adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live the lives they choose with dignity and independence. Founded in 1953, Avenues serves more than 200 adults annually through personalized residential, vocational, and community-based programs. With locations in Park Ridge, Des Plaines, Wheeling, and Chicago, Avenues supports individuals with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities, and is committed to long-term care, community integration, and disability advocacy, to help clients achieve greater independence and quality of life. To learn more, visit www.avenuestoindependence.org.

SOURCE Avenues to Independence