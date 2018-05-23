Avenu's FileLocal Portal Wins Creativity Award

The GFOA award recognizes the creative success of the initiative and the foresight of its founding cities (Bellevue, Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma) in creating a simple single-stop portal through which businesses can handle all their general business license and local tax needs. The award is shared with FileLocal's additional participating cities (Lake Forest Park, Bremerton, and Renton) and with the vendors that have contributed to its success.



"FileLocal is a prime example of inter-agency partnership as well as a lesson in how to leverage the private sector as a partner," says Kevin Fitzpatrick, program manager at FileLocal."

Key features for local businesses and tax preparers include:

Local control through license registration, tax return filing, renewals, and payment processing for a growing list of cities in Washington

Flexibility with multi-tax capability, such as utility, business and occupation, admissions, parking, and gambling taxes

Multi-city, general business license application with single payment and rapid-response approval

Ability to print and renew general business licenses even if the application was submitted through another source

Single secure payment for all taxes and licenses; funds deposited directly to each city

Security measures including authentication, monitoring, auditing, and encryption to safeguard transactions and confidential information

Accessibility via compliance with the Americans with Disability Act

"Years ago, several thought leaders in local government came together to envision a solution to tax collection in Washington," says Paul Colangelo, CEO of Avenu. "From that nascent concept, the founding cities pushed for innovation and with FileLocal, we have delivered. Increasing numbers of businesses in and around FileLocal's participating cities benefit from this solution that is ready to roll out further to include additional cities."

About Avenu

Avenu provides local governments with ways to achieve more predictable revenue that supports growth, fuels modernization, and ensures compliance with mandated but underfunded programs. Avenu's revenue enhancement and administrative solutions find and recover taxes, license and permit fees that cities and counties struggle to collect. The insights and improved fiscal posture enable governments to deliver expected services and sustain a high quality of life for residents. www.avenuinsights.com

About FileLocal

FileLocal (also known as Washington Multi-City Business License and Tax Portal Agency) is a public agency formed as a nonprofit corporation as authorized by the Washington State Interlocal Cooperation Act. The founding cities were Bellevue, Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma, with Lake Forest Park, Bremerton, and Renton having joined in the last year. http://filelocal.org/

