AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, Announces First Patient Dosed in Front-Line AML Combination Study of Ficlatuzumab

– Collaboration with Blood Cancer United® in its Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial –

– AVEO's ficlatuzumab compound to be studied in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in patients with AML in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial –

– First patient dosed into the Phase 1b/2 clinical trial –

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, (AVEO) announced today that the first patient has been successfully dosed in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating ficlatuzumab in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in patients that are 60 years of age or older with untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) through a Master Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement with Blood Cancer United®, formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

As part of this strategic collaboration with Blood Cancer United, a global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy, Blood Cancer United will be sponsoring the clinical trial as a sub-study in their Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial, the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in a blood cancer, which tests multiple therapies in multiple study arms simultaneously.

The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary efficacy of the combination as a potential treatment for AML. Ficlatuzumab is AVEO's investigational humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is designed to bind to the hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) ligand and prevent it from signaling via the c-Met receptor. Early phase clinical trials evaluating ficlatuzumab in combination with cytarabine in AML reported a favorable safety profile with promising clinical activity, supporting ficlatuzumab for further study in AML patients, particularly in those who are considered unfit for standard intensive first-line therapy.

"This is a significant milestone for AVEO and Blood Cancer United, who are both dedicated to improving patient outcomes through novel clinical research," said Michael P. Bailey, President and CEO of AVEO. "We welcome this partnership and are excited to collaborate on this important clinical trial as we continue to expand our efforts to address high unmet medical needs with our novel clinical stage portfolio of therapies."

"The Beat AML Master Clinical Trial seeks to change the paradigm for how this deadly cancer is treated, using an innovative precision medicine protocol and implementing strategic partnerships," said Lore Gruenbaum, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer of Blood Cancer United. "Our collaboration with AVEO is a key next step for the trial and transforming patient care for adults with AML."

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an LG Chem company, (AVEO) is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer. AVEO currently markets FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following two or more prior systemic therapies. AVEO and its strategic partners continue to develop FOTIVDA in other novel targeted combinations in RCC. The company also has investigational programs in other areas of high unmet need, including ficlatuzumab in HPV-negative refractory head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and rilogrotug (also known as AV-380) in cancer cachexia. AVEO became a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Chem Life Sciences USA, Inc. on January 19, 2023. AVEO continues to operate under the AVEO Oncology, an LG Chem company, name.

About LG Chem, Ltd. and LG Chem Life Sciences

LG Chem is a leading global chemical company with a diversified business portfolio spanning across petrochemicals, advanced materials, and life sciences. LG Chem Life Sciences, the life sciences business division of LG Chem, is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative medicines across a broad range of therapeutic areas. Guided by its mission to transform people's lives through inspiring science and leading innovation, LG Chem Life Sciences is offering differentiated solutions to its customers. For more information, please visit www.lgchem.com.

About Blood Cancer United® and the Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial

Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives. For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org.

The Beat AML® Master Clinical Trial (NCT03013998), launched in 2016 by Blood Cancer United, is the first collaborative precision medicine clinical trial in a blood cancer. The trial uses advanced genomic technology to match patients to the most promising targeted treatment based on their unique genetic mutations. The trial tests multiple therapies in multiple sub-studies simultaneously and has already generated strong results, demonstrating positive survival rates and better quality of life. Over the past decade, Beat AML has grown into a powerful ecosystem of pharma companies, genetic testing experts, data specialists, regulatory agencies, and other industry partners working toward better and safer treatments for patients with AML. For more information, visit www.bloodcancerunited.org/beataml.

About Ficlatuzumab

Ficlatuzumab (formerly known as AV-299) is a potent hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) immunoglobulin G1 inhibitory antibody that binds to the HGF ligand with high affinity and specificity. HGF is the natural ligand of c-Met and blocking HGF inhibits signaling through the HGF/c-Met signaling pathway. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration designated as a Fast Track development program the investigation of ficlatuzumab and ERBITUX® (cetuximab) for relapsed/recurrent HNSCC in September 2021, which is currently in a Phase 3 clinical study.

Contacts

Media:

John F. Kouten

JFK Communications, Inc.

908-227-4714

[email protected]

SOURCE AVEO, an LG Chem company