AvePoint Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and $20.0 million APXT Share Purchase Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, Inc. ("AvePoint" or the "Company"), the largest data management solutions provider for Microsoft 365, today announced AvePoint's preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

"Although the Company's first quarter is historically our slowest quarter, the Company has achieved significant growth. We reported strong first quarter results with subscription revenue growth of 49% year over year at the mid-point of the range," said Dr. Tianyi "TJ" Jiang, CEO of AvePoint. "Over the past two quarters we have made meaningful investments in scaling our go-to-market organization to accelerate growth and capture the significant market opportunity ahead. Our first quarter results continue the growth momentum we experienced in 2020 and combined with the ongoing ramp of our salesforce, gives us confidence in our outlook for 2021."

Preliminary First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenue in the range of $38.4 million to $38.8 million , in line with our quarterly revenue expectation

to , in line with our quarterly revenue expectation Total ARR 1 in the range of $128.0 million to $129.2 million as of March 31, 2021 , up 32.6% year-over-year at the mid-point

in the range of to as of , up 32.6% year-over-year at the mid-point Subscription Revenue in the range of $26.7 million to $27.0 million , up 49.3% year-over-year at the mid-point

to , up 49.3% year-over-year at the mid-point GAAP operating loss in the range of $(11.9) million to $(4.1) million , representing GAAP operating margins of (31.0)% and (10.6)%, respectively

to , representing GAAP operating margins of (31.0)% and (10.6)%, respectively Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of $(1.9) million to $(1.5) million , representing non-GAAP operating margins of (4.9)% and (3.9)%, respectively

to , representing non-GAAP operating margins of (4.9)% and (3.9)%, respectively Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments of approximately $65.8 million as of March 31, 2021 ; Company remains debt-free

Based upon the Company's strong first quarter results, the Company is raising its revenue guidance for Fiscal Year 2021 to $194.0 million.

In addition, today AvePoint announced that the Board of Directors has authorized a share purchase program pursuant to which the Company may purchase up to $20.0 million of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT, "Apex") common stock until the date on which the SEC declares Apex's S-4 Registration Statement effective. The closing of the business combination remains subject to customary closing conditions, including SEC review and the approval of the shareholders of Apex and AvePoint. In light of the recent SEC statement regarding accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACs, Apex, together with its advisors, is reviewing the terms of its warrants in order to determine the proper accounting treatment.

"This share purchase program demonstrates the Board's confidence in our future and our commitment to deliver value to our shareholders," said Dr. Jiang. "Our strong cash flow and balance sheet enable us to create value for our existing shareholders by reducing dilution associated with the proposed business combination at what we believe to be an attractive valuation."

Any purchases of Apex common stock pursuant to the share purchase program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The purchases will be conducted in compliance with the SEC's Rule 10b-18 and applicable legal requirements and will be subject to market conditions and other factors. AvePoint is not obligated to acquire any particular amount of Apex common stock and such purchases may be suspended at any time, at AvePoint's discretion.

Reconciliation of Estimated Preliminary GAAP Loss from Operations to Estimated Preliminary Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

Estimated





Low

High

2020 Actual

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Loss from operations. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $ (11,878)

$ (4,108)

$ (72) Add:









Stock-based compensation . . . . . . . . . . 9,999

2,617

75 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) . . . . . $ (1,879)

$ (1,491)

$ 3 Non-GAAP operating margin2 (4.9)%

(3.9)%

0.0%

1 AvePoint calculates annual recurring revenue ("ARR") at the end of a particular period as the annualized sum of: (1) contractually obligated Annual Contract Value from subscription and maintenance revenue sources from all customers with a contract duration exceeding three months, and (2) the product of the current month's monthly recurring revenue ("MRR") multiplied by twelve (to prospectively annualize subscription revenue). MRR is attributable to AvePoint's Channel business and includes contracts that may or may not be extended or renewed by AvePoint's customers. ARR also includes some recurring professional services revenue, such as recurring technical account management services.

2 AvePoint defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by revenue. AvePoint estimates GAAP operating margin for the three months ended March 31, 2021 in the range of (31.0)% to (10.6)% and (0.3)% for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

