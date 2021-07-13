AvePoint Launches First Ever Global Partner Program

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVPT), the largest data management ISV for Microsoft 365, today announced its first global partner program for all new and existing partners, expanding on previous regional programs.

The new global program is designed to meet the unique needs of different types of partners, including managed service partners (MSPs), value added resellers (VARs), cloud consultants and DevOps partners, equipping them with the technology and resources they each need to create sizable revenue opportunities in the collaboration security market.

"The Microsoft ecosystem presents a huge economic opportunity for partners who can build purpose-driven services around it with AvePoint technologies," said Jason Beal, SVP of Global Channel and Partner Ecosystems, AvePoint. "The number of Microsoft Teams active users increased by more than 100 million since the start of the pandemic, with many of those organizations forced to rush through their digital transformations without having all of their security, compliance or data retention plans in place. That is an attractive opportunity for partners who can help consolidate and protect and govern data from exposure and loss."

The program debuts just days after AvePoint began trading on the NASDAQ (AVPT), demonstrating the company's commitment to evolving its business model to accelerate channel expansion.

"Through the process of going public, we now have over 250 million cash on hand that will be used, in part, to ambitiously invest in the success of our partners and our combined business growth," said Dr. Tianyi "TJ" Jiang, CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint, "The channel is one of the most important expansion vectors for AvePoint, so we've made it a priority across all business departments in order to realize company goals."

Through this innovative partner program, AvePoint will enable partners to maximize the full economic opportunity that its technology offers and capitalize on the digital collaboration wave, as the only ISV offering an all-in-one approach to providing collaboration security platform. Key benefits include:

Generous Compensation and Incentives: To generate incremental revenue and boost overall profitability for its partners, AvePoint will provide product discounts, quarterly sales rebates, success plan co-funding and deal-registration incentives. Together, these incentives will help maximize the economic opportunity for partners.



Right-Sized Training and Enablement: To drive the seamless adoption of AvePoint technology and speed time-to-value for all partners, AvePoint has added two dozen technical resources across the globe that will be available for personalized training and onboarding.



Always Available Support: AvePoint will provide 24/7, 365 days of the year live support and portal access so that partners have quality assistance and access to resources when they need them, in real-time.



Access to Microsoft 365 Expertise: Partners will be guided by one of the largest Microsoft 365 based R&D team of any Microsoft ISV partner and a host of Microsoft MVPs. With a finger on the pulse of technology trends and the fastest growing suite of digital collaboration tools, partners will have access to the most innovative products and solutions to better service their customers.



IP Co-Creation: Leveraging its Microsoft expertise, AvePoint will offer MSPs the ability to co-build unique products and services for their customers. This will allow partners to meet their customers unique needs and secure higher margins.



Marketing and Co-Selling Opportunities: Committed to helping partners drive sales, AvePoint will offer expert and compelling content, including comprehensive go-to-market kits. AvePoint will also provide co-selling support to help its partners close new business opportunities.

The program will feature a two-tiered system of authorized and invested partners, with the higher level providing additional support, resources, and discounts for top partners who build their businesses around AvePoint technology. It also includes a partner advisory council to help shape future program developments and a community champions program to help spotlight important partner voices in AvePoint thought leadership materials.

"For the last decade, AvePoint has empowered our business with market leading and reliable technology, and they've also been exceptionally supportive, whether that's in the form of training, enablement, or even co-marketing opportunities," said Bill Wootton, President and Founder, C3 Integrated Solutions, Inc., a long-time AvePoint partner and MSP. "Launching their partner program affirms a longstanding commitment to partner success and we are thrilled to be on board as we look to grow our business and prepare our customers in tandem."

As AvePoint continues its investment in the channel, the company is also committed to expanding its cloud marketplace presence and offerings. It is introducing new product bundle for collaboration security and new product offerings including Google Workspace backup and Cense, a license management tool designed to help IT admin increase agility.

AvePoint collaboration security solutions can be accessed at leading distributors across more than 60 countries and 100 cloud marketplaces.

"As the world's largest cloud ecosystem, we owe it to our partners to offer the most innovative products and solutions from a variety of ISVs," said Duncan Robinson, VP of Portfolio Management, Ingram Micro Cloud. "AvePoint serves a unique and critical role in helping to manage and secure digital collaboration, and we are proud to offer their products as we aim to grow our base as well."

To learn more about AvePoint's Global Partner Program please visit https://www.avepoint.com/partners and watch the Webinar at https://www.avepoint.com/events/webinar/launch-new-global-partner-program.

About AvePoint

AvePoint enables customers to collaborate with confidence. AvePoint's data management solutions help its diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance and compliance challenges in the Microsoft cloud. A five-time winner of the Global Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on AvePoint's solutions. AvePoint's SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Its multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

