AvePoint, Leading Microsoft 365 Data Management ISV, hires former Palo Alto Networks Leader Jason Beal as Head of Global Channel

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, a leading Microsoft 365 data management independent software vendor, appoints Jason Beal as senior vice president of global channel and partner ecosystems. In this role, Beal will be chartered with expanding the company's relationships with managed service providers, solution providers, and systems integrators as well as accelerating its global distribution networks and cloud marketplace presence.

Beal joins AvePoint from senior channel leadership roles at Palo Alto Networks both in Europe and in the United States, where he successfully led its global distribution and commercial channel business. In those capacities, Beal was an integral part of creating a world-class distribution ecosystem and partner channel capable of supporting the company's hyper-growth from a few hundred million dollars in annual revenue to several billion dollars. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector with an emphasis on enterprise content management, security, and cloud technologies.

Beal adds, "With AvePoint, you're really at the heart of today's cloud and digital transformation mega trends and helping organizations collaborate with confidence. There's been a lot of great work with MSPs and VARs across the globe and now we are ready to take channel to the next level. It's a key growth opportunity for the community and there is definite leadership commitment."

The appointment is one investment in a series of moves that positions AvePoint strategically to accelerate channel growth. In January, the company hired Tony Lanni as senior vice president of channel marketing. Lanni played a pivotal role in AvePoint's early days as vice president of marketing and later brand evangelist. He returns to AvePoint after leading global demand generation and increasing revenue in the midmarket and channel sectors at BlackLine.

The influx in Microsoft Teams' daily active users (DAU) to reach 115 million demonstrates AvePoint and its partners are benefiting from unprecedented growth in collaboration security and data governance, driven by digital transformation and a global shift to remote working environments. As such, AvePoint resources and investments are focused on helping partners sell more services and to expand their overall "services economy" around AvePoint technologies.

In addition, AvePoint announced its intent to merge with Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("Apex") late last year. The move to go public is anticipated to fuel future channel investment.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jason and Tony to the AvePoint team. Accelerating our channel ecosystem will play an integral role in the company's next phase of growth and with their leadership, we will continue investing in a world-class channel program," says AvePoint CEO Tianyi Jiang.

