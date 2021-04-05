AvePoint Online Services for US Government Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvePoint, the largest data management solutions provider for the Microsoft cloud, today announced the AvePoint Online Services cloud platform has achieved FedRAMP Authorization.

This authorization signifies AvePoint Online Services security controls have been rigorously evaluated and its SaaS solutions approved for use across all federal agencies at the moderate impact level.

AvePoint Online Services is a suite of software-as-a-service solutions for migrating, managing and protecting data in Microsoft 365 to enable government agencies to be compliant with their digital collaboration. This includes Microsoft 365 backup, records management, permissions management, Microsoft Teams/SharePoint workspace management and more.

The Department of Energy served as the agency sponsor with Maria Levesque, the director of records management, leading the initiative from the agency side.

As a result of this authorization, the Department of Energy will be able to modernize and further automate its approach to records management in SharePoint and Microsoft Teams compliance with the M-19-21 NARA mandate.

More than 400 public sector organizations, including 163 federal agencies, leverage AvePoint solutions to migrate, manage and protect their Microsoft 365 and SharePoint data.

"Agencies are starting to take advantage of the Microsoft cloud and the more advanced collaboration services in higher numbers than ever. But as they do so there is also too much data being created in too many places for traditional, manual compliance processes to handle," said Taylor Davenport, Executive President US Public Sector, AvePoint. "Agencies can achieve compliance more cost effectively and painlessly by implementing automated solutions for managing, protecting and securing their digital collaboration systems."

For more information on the AvePoint Public Sector and its FedRAMP Authorized solutions, please visit our public sector website and attend the upcoming webinar: Modernizing Gov IT and Securing Collaboration in M365.

AvePoint enables you to collaborate with confidence. Our data management solutions help our diverse, global customer base overcome complex transformation, governance, and compliance challenges in the Microsoft Cloud.

A five-time winner of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, AvePoint offers the only full suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data in Microsoft 365. More than 7 million cloud users, including a quarter of the Fortune 500, rely on our solutions.

Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Our multi-tenant solutions are available from over a dozen distributors in more than 100 cloud marketplaces worldwide.

Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

