Avera & Smith Lawyers Secure $8.9 Million Jury Verdict Against Domino's Pizza LLC on Behalf of Car Accident Victim's Family

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Gainesville-based law firm Avera & Smith today announced it has prevailed for the second time in a disputed liability case in Orange County, Florida Circuit Court. The case, first tried in 2016, was against Domino's Pizza LLC and its delivery driver for a 2011 crash that occurred at night on January 13, 2011 on East Colonial Drive in Orlando. Sadly, Mr. Wiederhold was rendered a quadriplegic as a result of the crash and subsequently passed away due to complications from his injuries.

In the first trial, an Orange County jury awarded the widow of Richard Wiederhold $10.1 million in damages after finding the Domino's driver 90 percent responsible and Mr. Wiederhold 10 percent responsible for the crash. In the retrial, the jury found the Domino's driver 100 percent responsible, awarding more than $8.9 million to Mrs. Wiederhold.

"It's a very serious and tragic case, and nothing can bring Richard back," said Mark Avera, Partner at Avera & Smith. "It's comforting to his widow, Yvonne, that Domino's was found completely responsible for the crash and is being held accountable."

Mr. Wiederhold, a retired Brevard County District Fire Chief, swerved to avoid a collision when a pizza delivery driver turned left in front of him. Wiederhold lost control and his vehicle flipped over. He suffered a spinal cord injury that rendered him a quadriplegic and he died 15 months later from complications.

Avera & Smith has represented Floridians for more than 60 years with a legacy of personal service and genuine care for clients and the local community. Visit www.avera.com for more information.

SOURCE Avera & Smith

