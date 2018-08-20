Avera & Smith Secures $2 Million Tobacco Case Verdict Against R.J. Reynolds for Family of Deceased Laryngeal Cancer Victim

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An Alachua County jury in Florida's 8th Judicial Circuit has returned a $2 million verdict against R.J. Reynolds tobacco company on behalf of the family of Tyrone Dixon, who contracted laryngeal cancer and passed away in 1994 at age 38 as a result of his addiction to cigarettes containing nicotine. Mr. Dixon started to smoke at age 11 or 12 while growing up in Milton, Florida, and continued to smoke despite trying unsuccessfully to quit several times, until shortly before his death.

"Most Americans have not seen the devastating documentation of the tobacco industry's conspiracy and cover-up of critical information that would have saved lives had it been made public," said Rod Smith, Partner, Gainesville-based Avera & Smith law firm. "Instead, they used the information to prey on people, including our youth. When juries see the documentation, as in this case, they side with the families of victims like Mr. Dixon."

The jury's compensatory award to Mr. Dixon's widow and two children was part of Mrs. Dixon's claim as an Engle progeny case, a case stemming from Florida's Engle class action, which allow nicotine-addicted Florida residents or their families to sue tobacco companies for cases diagnosed between 1990 and 1996.

The case was tried by Avera & Smith with support from Josh Whitman and Eric Leach of the Jacksonville-based law firm Milton, Leach, Whitman, D'Andrea & Eslinger. Avera & Smith Partners Rod Smith, Dawn Vallejos-Nichols and Mark Avera handled the case for Avera & Smith. The firm has extensive experience with tobacco cases and successful outcomes in a wide range of other plaintiffs' cases.

A second phase of the Dixon case will address potential punitive damages against R.J. Reynolds for the Dixon family.

