Avera eCare and ViTel Net Move Forward in Task 3 of the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN)
Oct 14, 2020, 09:00 ET
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViTel Net, the pioneer in telehealth innovation, in collaboration with the telehealth clinical and operational experts at Avera eCARE, will be one of 4 teams to move on and compete in Task 3 of the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN) project, led by the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command's (USAMRDC) Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Center (TATRC). In this phase of the program, the team has advanced from simulation to real-world care delivery.
The last few months, competing teams have developed solutions to support the rapid development, deployment, and testing of a comprehensive and mobile solution for tele-critical care services that can be rapidly deployed in disaster related surges. Through this initiative, participating teams are actively redefining the role of telemedicine at a national scale. Now with only 4 teams remaining, the teams are using their solutions to support local care teams in COVID hotspots across the country.
Over the course of Task 2, the Avera eCARE and ViTel Net team has focused on further enhancing its NETCCN application with:
- In-web app secure messaging for distributed care team collaboration and communications
- In-web app user training and self help resources
- User self-registration
- Optional mobile apps for iOS and Android
- System bulletins and broadcast messages by user type
- In-app user survey data capture and reporting
- Enhanced user experiences for mobile only operation
As they head into task 3, the remaining NETCCN teams will leverage their solutions to support resource stretched COVID hotspots. The goal is to enhance automated methods in order to prioritize the events that require provider attention, without creating alarm fatigue. In this stage the focus will be on driving:
- Support for efficient multi-tier care delivery with appropriate documentation for each role
- User experience enhancements
- Continued progress toward FedRAMP certification
- Preparation for the support for NETCCN data commons
Mark Noble, Executive Vice President at ViTel Net shared, "It's rewarding to harness the collective experience and expertise of Avera eCARE, ViTel Net and TATRC to rapidly evolve remote care delivery as we have over the summer, and now to put it to use to bring relief to our frontline heros in the war against COVID, elevating the level of care for those infected."
The next several weeks will test the NETCCN teams' solutions and their ability to scale and effectively support lightly resourced care teams in the current pandemic.
About ViTel Net
ViTel Net, is a leading telehealth innovator, providing a configurable and interoperable enterprise platform and point-of-care modules for the entire telehealth continuum of care. www.vitelnet.com
Avera eCARE
Avera eCARE offers one of the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world – partnering with more than 600 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics; long-term care, assisted living, school, and correctional facilities – across the country.
