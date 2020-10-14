Avera eCare and ViTel Net Move Forward in Task 3 of the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network (NETCCN)

Avera eCare and ViTel Net move on in the National Emergency Telecritical Network initiative to support COVID hotspots Tweet this

Over the course of Task 2, the Avera eCARE and ViTel Net team has focused on further enhancing its NETCCN application with:

In-web app secure messaging for distributed care team collaboration and communications

In-web app user training and self help resources

User self-registration

Optional mobile apps for iOS and Android

System bulletins and broadcast messages by user type

In-app user survey data capture and reporting

Enhanced user experiences for mobile only operation

As they head into task 3, the remaining NETCCN teams will leverage their solutions to support resource stretched COVID hotspots. The goal is to enhance automated methods in order to prioritize the events that require provider attention, without creating alarm fatigue. In this stage the focus will be on driving:

Support for efficient multi-tier care delivery with appropriate documentation for each role

User experience enhancements

Continued progress toward FedRAMP certification

Preparation for the support for NETCCN data commons

Mark Noble, Executive Vice President at ViTel Net shared, "It's rewarding to harness the collective experience and expertise of Avera eCARE, ViTel Net and TATRC to rapidly evolve remote care delivery as we have over the summer, and now to put it to use to bring relief to our frontline heros in the war against COVID, elevating the level of care for those infected."

The next several weeks will test the NETCCN teams' solutions and their ability to scale and effectively support lightly resourced care teams in the current pandemic.

About ViTel Net

ViTel Net, is a leading telehealth innovator, providing a configurable and interoperable enterprise platform and point-of-care modules for the entire telehealth continuum of care. www.vitelnet.com

Avera eCARE

Avera eCARE offers one of the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world – partnering with more than 600 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics; long-term care, assisted living, school, and correctional facilities – across the country.

Contact: Paula Cardona, [email protected]

SOURCE ViTel Net

Related Links

http://www.vitelnet.com

