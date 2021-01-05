Average Down Payments for New Vehicles Continue to Rise in Q4, According to Edmunds

"...consumers who are buying new cars during the pandemic are clearly on the other side of the economic divide" Tweet this

"Consumers historically lean toward purchasing pricey luxury cars, trucks and SUVs during the holiday season, which is partially why we're seeing this lift. But we're also just seeing a broader trend of consumers gravitating toward bigger purchases during the pandemic," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "It might seem at odds with unemployment levels and the harsh financial conditions that so many Americans are finding themselves in right now, but the consumers who are buying new cars during the pandemic are clearly on the other side of the economic divide. They're likely qualifying for the lowest promotional rates and feeling secure enough to put down more money to get the bigger vehicles and features that they want."

Edmunds analysts note that some of the trends in the new car market continue to trickle down to financed used vehicle purchases as well. Although Edmunds data shows that the average down payment for a used vehicle slightly decreased in Q4 compared to Q3, it still represented a more than 22% increase year-over-year compared to Q4 of 2019. The average amount financed and average monthly payment also saw quarterly and yearly increases.

"We're seeing more consumers who typically would fit the bill as new-car shoppers turning their focus on the used car market thanks to a good supply of near-new, off-lease vehicles hitting the market," said Caldwell.

Quarterly New-Car Finance Data (Averages)



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Term 69.9 70.2 69.3 Monthly Payment $581 $568 $570 Amount Financed $35,373 $34,692 $33,525 APR 4.6% 4.6% 5.5% Down Payment $4,734 $4,458 $4,329

Quarterly Used-Car Finance Data (Averages)



Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Term 68.1 67.7 67.5 Monthly Payment $437 $420 $415 Amount Financed $24,406 $23,235 $22,611 APR 7.7% 7.9% 8.3% Down Payment $3,283 $3,308 $2,690

More insight into recent auto industry trends can be found in the Edmunds Industry Center at https://www.edmunds.com/industry/insights.html .

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT:

Talia James-Armand

Associate Director, PR and Communications

[email protected]

310-309-4900

http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

Related Links

http://www.edmunds.com

