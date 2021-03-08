Average Email Response Time for Professionals Is About 3.5 Hours, New Study by EmailAnalytics Finds

SEATTLE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The average email response time of professionals is 3h 38m 31s during work hours, according to new research from EmailAnalytics.

The research, which analyzed 565 random, aggregated, and anonymized professional email accounts of EmailAnalytics customers during the entire month of February 2021, also discovered that Tuesdays are the busiest day for email traffic, and Fridays are the slowest (aside from weekends).

Emails sent and received by day of the week Average Response Time by Day of the Week

@gmail.com email addresses were removed from the dataset to capture only professional email addresses.

The findings are broken down into two distinct sets: Findings that include weekends and holidays, and findings that exclude weekends and holidays.

Here are some key findings from the research, excluding weekends and holidays, for February 2021:

The average person received 83.6 emails per day, including spam

emails per day, including spam The average person received 2.6 spam emails per day

spam emails per day The average person sent 34.3 emails per day

emails per day Average response time (actual): 10h 40m 15s

Average response time (during work hours): 3h 38m 31s

Average time to receive a response (actual): 11h 01m 00s

For questions about the research report, a comment on the findings, or anything else, contact Jayson DeMers at 360.763.8919 or [email protected].

EmailAnalytics is a web app that visualizes email activity to enable teams and managers to measure productivity metrics, like email response time and email traffic.

SOURCE EmailAnalytics