Average New-Car Prices Up 3% Year Over Year for July 2019 on Strong Truck Sales, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $37,169 in July 2019. New-vehicle prices increased $1,246 (up 3.5%) from July 2018, while decreasing $312 (down 0.8%) from last month.

"While July is expected to come in below a 17-million SAAR pace, the industry average transaction price continued its steady rise, up 3% year over year," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "Trucks were the big story in July as new mid-size and full-size offerings helped to drive truck prices up about 3% while contributing to sales growth in this down market. With the new 1500 trucks from RAM and GM that came out last year, full-size truck prices have now eclipsed the $50,000 mark, and new heavy-duty trucks from these manufacturers this year will push those numbers up even more."

American Honda was down slightly in July, as Acura prices fell 2% while Honda stayed flat. Most Acura models saw declines for the month, while Honda was brought down by the Accord sedan, which fell 1%. The refreshed HR-V had a good month as it climbed 4%.

General Motors was up 3% for the month, as the Chevrolet brand saw the biggest gain at 4%. Chevrolet was helped by a very strong mix of trucks and SUVs, which should amount to more than an 80% sales mix in July. GMC also saw a slight increase in July, largely due to the Sierra and its 3% gain.

Volkswagen Group's transaction prices rose by 6%, with Audi up an impressive 13% from last year. Audi was buoyed by its redesigned A6 and A8 sedans, as well as the recently debuted Q8 and e-tron SUVs. The Volkswagen brand climbed 2%, helped by the Tiguan (up 5%) and the Jetta (up 3%), as well as a sales mix more geared toward SUVs.

Segment July 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* June 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)* July 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)* % Change June 2019 to July 2019* % Change July 2018 to July 2019* Compact Car $20,525 $20,803 $20,424 -1.3% 0.5% Compact SUV/Crossover $29,316 $29,288 $28,432 0.1% 3.1% Electric Vehicle $54,391 $54,276 $59,046 0.2% -7.9% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,366 $43,108 $42,418 -1.7% -0.1% Full-size Car $35,177 $35,112 $34,905 0.2% 0.8% Full-size Pickup Truck $50,063 $50,473 $48,686 -0.8% 2.8% Full-Size SUV/Crossover $62,210 $62,847 $61,473 -1.0% 1.2% High Performance Car $102,146 $103,022 $101,841 -0.9% 0.3% High-end Luxury Car $101,458 $99,742 $96,923 1.7% 4.7% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $26,997 $26,852 $27,214 0.5% -0.8% Luxury Car $58,719 $59,395 $58,593 -1.1% 0.2% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $45,759 $46,042 $45,556 -0.6% 0.4% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $87,621 $87,539 $88,306 0.1% -0.8% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $58,902 $59,664 $55,681 -1.3% 5.8% Mid-size Car $25,715 $25,742 $25,481 -0.1% 0.9% Mid-size Pickup Truck $34,894 $35,365 $33,687 -1.3% 3.6% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $38,417 $38,397 $37,911 0.1% 1.3% Minivan $35,375 $35,210 $35,304 0.5% 0.2% Sports Car $36,717 $36,817 $35,837 -0.3% 2.5% Subcompact Car $16,445 $16,457 $16,514 -0.1% -0.4% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $23,934 $23,905 $24,103 0.1% -0.7% Van $34,447 $34,184 $35,048 0.8% -1.7% Grand Total $37,169 $37,481 $35,923 -0.8% 3.5% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.

















