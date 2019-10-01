Average New-Car Prices Up Less Than 1% Year Over Year for September 2019 as Retail Demand Weakens, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $37,590 in September 2019. New-vehicle prices increased $262 (up 0.6%) from September 2018, while increasing $215 (up 0.7%) from last month.

"Transaction prices are still strong, but the growth has almost stalled, as retail demand is weakening," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "Despite automakers pulling back their production this year, it may not be fast enough. Incentives are rising, averaging about 10.5% of average transaction prices and nearing levels from 2017 when industry sales saw their first decline since the recession. SUVs and trucks are still performing well, as recent model launches are pushing sales and average prices up. This is even better news in that these units are usually more profitable for automakers."

American Honda fell for the third straight month, as Acura prices fell 5% while Honda was down 2%. Most Acura models saw declines for the month with the MDX seeing a 7% decline, while Honda fell due to the Clarity, down 6%, and the Ridgeline, down 5%. The refreshed HR-V continued to do well, climbing 3%.

Hyundai Kia had very impressive gains in September as average prices rose nearly 8%. The Hyundai brand saw the biggest improvement at 8%, due to the new Palisade SUV and the Kona EV, which rose 7%. Kia was up 6% in September, lifted by the new Telluride SUV and the redesigned Soul, up 5%.

Segment September 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

August 2019 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

September 2018 Transaction Price (Avg.)*

% Change

August 2019 to September 2019*

% Change

to September

2019* % Change

September

2018 to September 2019* Compact Car $21,015 $21,020 $20,521 0.0% 2.4% Compact SUV/Crossover $29,565 $29,606 $28,857 -0.1% 2.5% Electric Vehicle $56,251 $55,980 $70,986 0.5% -20.8% Entry-level Luxury Car $42,471 $42,705 $42,609 -0.5% -0.3% Full-size Car $35,128 $35,526 $34,592 -1.1% 1.6% Full-size Pickup Truck $50,837 $50,546 $49,106 0.6% 3.5% Full-Size SUV/Crossover $62,826 $62,529 $62,643 0.5% 0.3% High Performance Car $100,910 $96,562 $111,549 4.5% -9.5% High-end Luxury Car $95,881 $96,690 $96,850 -0.8% -1.0% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $27,150 $27,054 $27,446 0.4% -1.1% Luxury Car $58,987 $59,764 $58,795 -1.3% 0.3% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $45,376 $45,435 $45,971 -0.1% -1.3% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $88,763 $89,176 $86,497 -0.5% 2.6% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $57,507 $57,804 $55,941 -0.5% 2.8% Mid-size Car $26,035 $25,966 $25,543 0.3% 1.9% Mid-size Pickup Truck $35,332 $35,690 $33,470 -1.0% 5.6% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $39,452 $39,214 $38,632 0.6% 2.1% Minivan $35,457 $35,458 $35,006 0.0% 1.3% Sports Car $35,400 $35,538 $35,432 -0.4% -0.1% Subcompact Car $16,917 $16,704 $16,578 1.3% 2.0% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $24,737 $24,575 $24,735 0.7% 0.0% Van $35,539 $35,390 $35,558 0.4% -0.1% Grand Total $37,590 $37,375 $37,328 0.6% 0.7% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives.

















