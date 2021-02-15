Average New-Vehicle Prices Continue to Surpass $40,000, Up More Than 5% in January 2021, According to Kelley Blue Book

As we have seen the last few years, we expect transaction prices to continue to grow. Tweet this

Manufacturer January 2021 Transaction Price

(Avg.)* December 2020 Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* January 2020

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* Percent

Change

December

2020 to

January 2021* Percent

Change

January 2020 to

January

2021* American Honda (Acura, Honda) $30,874 $30,821 $28,935 0.17% 6.70% BMW Group $58,505 $59,565 $58,116 -1.78% 0.67% Daimler $65,754 $63,401 $62,026 3.71% 6.01% FCA/Stellantis (Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat,

Jeep, RAM) $45,246 $44,877 $41,143 0.82% 9.97% Ford Motor Company (Ford, Lincoln) $46,070 $45,551 $44,026 1.14% 4.64% General Motors (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC) $44,204 $44,709 $41,324 -1.13% 6.97% Hyundai Kia $30,842 $30,734 $28,882 0.35% 6.79% Mazda $30,411 $30,231 $30,067 0.60% 1.14% Mitsubishi $22,841 $22,710 $24,840 0.58% -8.05% Nissan North America (Nissan, INFINITI) $30,758 $30,973 $32,240 -0.69% -4.60% Subaru $31,954 $31,910 $31,078 0.14% 2.82% Tesla Motors $53,132 $53,502 $56,197 -0.69% -5.45% Toyota Motor Company (Lexus, Toyota) $36,553 $37,160 $34,153 -1.63% 7.03% Volkswagen Group (Audi, Volkswagen, Porsche) $48,612 $46,916 $44,749 3.61% 8.63% Volvo North America $49,542 $50,784 $48,039 -2.45% 3.13% Industry $40,857 $41,152 $38,747 -0.72% 5.45% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

Fiat was the greatest contributor to FCA/Stellantis' success, up 25% year-over-year. The brand recently discontinued its lowest priced model, Fiat 500, increasing average transaction prices from this time last year. Alternatively, Mitsubishi had the largest year-over-year drop, down 8%. The brand's two highest priced models, Eclipse Cross and Outlander, saw significant year-over-year declines in sales.

At the segment level, Minivans reported the largest year-over-year growth, up 12%, while the Luxury Car category followed closely behind with a more than 11% year-over-year average transaction price increase. Among Minivans, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica were the largest drivers for price increases. Additionally, Luxury Cars benefited from many discontinued lower-priced models, such as the BMW 6 Series, INFINITI Q70, and Cadillac CT6.

Segment January 2021 Transaction Price

(Avg.)* December 2020 Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* January 2020

Transaction

Price

(Avg.)* Percent

Change

December

2020 to

January

2021* Percent

Change

January 2020 to

January

2021* Compact Car $22,394 $22,149 $21,868 1.11% 2.41% Compact SUV/Crossover $30,557 $30,211 $29,951 1.15% 2.02% Electric Vehicle $53,701 $53,373 $54,669 0.61% -1.77% Entry-level Luxury Car $47,125 $46,294 $43,691 1.80% 7.86% Full-size Car $40,046 $38,896 $36,905 2.96% 8.51% Full-size Pickup Truck $52,789 $52,033 $50,038 1.45% 5.50% Full-size SUV/Crossover $68,704 $68,373 $62,520 0.48% 9.89% High Performance Car $104,929 $101,898 $125,862 2.97% -16.63% High-end Luxury Car $102,057 $101,316 $104,726 0.73% -2.55% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $29,291 $29,393 $28,304 -0.35% 3.49% Luxury Car $71,761 $69,055 $64,216 3.92% 11.75% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $47,971 $47,570 $47,135 0.84% 1.77% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $97,319 $95,524 $89,040 1.88% 9.30% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $65,417 $63,987 $60,945 2.23% 7.34% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $40,420 $40,055 $38,732 0.91% 4.36% Mid-size Car $27,714 $27,526 $26,658 0.68% 3.96% Mid-size Pickup Truck $37,678 $37,422 $36,051 0.68% 4.51% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $41,693 $41,519 $39,837 0.42% 4.66% Minivan $40,677 $40,076 $36,239 1.50% 12.25% Sports Car $43,127 $42,837 $39,762 0.68% 8.46% Subcompact Car $18,783 $18,861 $18,182 -0.41% 3.31% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $26,368 $25,827 $24,927 2.09% 5.78% Van $43,534 $43,071 $40,920 1.07% 6.39% Industry $40,857 $41,152 $38,747 -0.72% 5.45% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

