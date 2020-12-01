Average New-Vehicle Prices Up 1.3% Year-Over-Year in November 2020, Down 1.2% from Last Month, According to Kelley Blue Book

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The valuation analysts at Kelley Blue Book today reported the estimated average transaction price for a light vehicle in the United States was $39,259 in November 2020. New-vehicle prices increased $499 (up 1.3%) from November 2019, while falling $480 (down 1.2%) from last month.

"COVID-19 began its second surge with cases on the rise this past month and right before for the holiday season," said Kayla Reynolds, industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive. "Consumer confidence has been faltering and unemployment remains stubbornly high. Still, consumers in the market for new vehicles are demonstrating an ability to pay premium prices. While average transaction prices are down from last month, they remain historically elevated, with November forecasted to be the third-highest month on record."

The only automakers with both month-over-month and year-over-year gains included Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai Kia, and Subaru, with Fiat Chrysler reporting the largest year-over-year growth at 6%. Nissan North America and Volkswagen Group were down from last month and this time last year.

At the segment level, vans reported the largest year-over-year increases, up 9.57%, with the full-size car and full-size pickup segments following behind—up more than 7% year-over-year.

November 2019 to November 2020* Compact Car $21,945 $21,936 $21,246 0.04% 3.29% Compact SUV/Crossover $30,038 $30,207 $29,647 -0.56% 1.32% Electric Vehicle $43,703 $42,862 $47,500 1.96% -7.99% Entry-level Luxury Car $43,223 $43,548 $45,092 -0.74% -4.14% Full-size Car $39,643 $39,529 $36,818 0.29% 7.67% Full-size Pickup Truck $54,854 $54,182 $51,259 1.24% 7.01% Full-size SUV/Crossover $67,576 $67,869 $63,891 -0.43% 5.77% High Performance Car $82,601 $85,987 $118,053 -3.94% -30.03% High-end Luxury Car $94,597 $99,142 $100,945 -4.58% -6.29% Hybrid/Alternative Energy Car $28,725 $28,388 $28,540 1.19% 0.65% Luxury Car $59,291 $60,486 $63,717 -1.98% -6.95% Luxury Compact SUV/Crossover $47,473 $47,209 $46,883 0.56% 1.26% Luxury Full-size SUV/Crossover $89,229 $89,028 $88,213 0.23% 1.15% Luxury Mid-size SUV/Crossover $57,890 $59,267 $61,736 -2.32% -6.23% Luxury Subcompact SUV/Crossover $39,715 $39,414 $39,417 0.76% 0.76% Mid-size Car $26,899 $27,065 $26,408 -0.61% 1.86% Mid-size Pickup Truck $36,743 $36,989 $36,142 -0.67% 1.66% Mid-size SUV/Crossover $41,031 $40,951 $39,856 0.19% 2.95% Minivan $35,937 $36,003 $34,746 -0.18% 3.43% Sports Car $39,608 $40,615 $39,093 -2.48% 1.32% Subcompact Car $18,733 $18,606 $18,434 0.68% 1.63% Subcompact SUV/Crossover $25,303 $25,483 $25,007 -0.71% 1.18% Van $40,719 $41,100 $37,162 -0.93% 9.57% Industry $39,259 $39,739 $38,760 -1.2% 1.3% *Kelley Blue Book average transaction prices do not include applied consumer incentives

