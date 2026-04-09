AVERAGE SINGLE-FAMILY HOME PROPERTY TAX BILL ROSE 3 PERCENT IN 2025

Home values fell slightly and average effective tax rate increased to 0.9 percent; Tax rates remain highest in Northeast and Midwest

IRVINE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ATTOM, the leading provider of property data, AI-powered analytics, and real estate intelligence solutions, today released its annual property tax analysis, which shows that $396.8 billion in property taxes were levied on more than 89.6 million single-family homes in 2025, up 3.7 percent from 2024.

The average single-family home, with an estimated value of $494,231, generated $4,427 in taxes, a 3 percent increase over the prior year.

Nationwide, the effective tax rate for single-family homes in 2025 was 0.9 percent, up from 0.86 percent in 2024 and the highest since 2020, when the national effective tax rate was 1.1 percent.

2025 Property Taxes by County Heat Map

ATTOM analyzed property tax data collected from county tax assessor offices nationwide at the state, metro and county levels along with estimated market values of single-family homes calculated using an automated valuation model (AVM). The effective tax rate shows the average annual property tax expressed as a percentage of the average estimated market value of homes in each geographic area. See full methodology below.

The increase in effective tax rate corresponded with a drop, between 2024 and 2025, in average estimated home value. The $494,231 national average estimated value for a single-family home in 2025 was down 1.7 percent year-over-year, but 2024 had marked a significant increase over the years prior, meaning that 2025's average estimated value for single-family homes was still one of the highest recorded.

"Property taxes in 2025 demonstrate that tax bills reflect more than just home values," said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM. "Even with a slight dip in prices, higher tax bills combined with declining home values led to an increase in effective tax rates, underscoring the role of local government costs and shifting tax policies. Regional disparities persist, with the Northeast and Midwest continuing to see the highest burdens."

Northeastern and Midwestern Homeowners most taxed

The highest effective tax rates were concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest, led by Illinois (1.84 percent), New Jersey (1.58 percent), Vermont (1.4 percent), Connecticut (1.36 percent), and Ohio (1.32 percent).

Rounding out the top 10 states with the highest effective tax rates in 2025 were New Hampshire (1.29 percent), Iowa (1.25 percent), Pennsylvania (1.24 percent), Nebraska (1.24 percent), and New York (1.23 percent).

Western states boast lowest tax rates

The states with the lowest effective tax rates in 2025 were Hawaii (0.33 percent), Idaho (0.39 percent), Wyoming (0.4 percent), Arizona (0.43 percent), and Alabama (0.43 percent).

Rounding out the top 10 states with the lowest rates in 2025 were Utah (0.45 percent), Delaware (0.48 percent), West Virginia (0.48 percent), Tennessee (0.5 percent), and Nevada (0.52 percent)

Northeastern homes generated highest bills

The combination of high tax rates and home values in the Northeast generated the nation's highest average tax bills, led by New Jersey ($10,499), Connecticut ($8,901), New Hampshire ($8,174), Massachusetts ($7,904), and New York ($7,732).

New Jersey's average tax bill was nearly 10 times higher than the $1,081 average bill in West Virginia, which had the lowest average property tax for single-family homes.

After West Virginia, the states with the lowest average bills were Alabama ($1,284), Arkansas ($1,387), Mississippi ($1,563), and Louisiana ($1,639).

Highest effective tax rate metros concentrated in the Northeast and Midwest

The 25 metropolitan statistical areas with the highest effective rates in ATTOM's analysis were almost all in the Northeast or Midwest, led by Binghamton, NY (2.27 percent); Champaign, IL (1.95 percent); Trenton, NJ (1.89 percent); Peoria, IL (1.88 percent); and Rockford, IL (1.86 percent). Metro areas were included in the analysis if they had populations over 200,000 and sufficient data to analyze.

The metros with the lowest effective tax rates were Knoxville, TN (0.29 percent); Salisbury, MD (0.29 percent); Honolulu, HI (0.33 percent); and Johnson City, TN (0.34 percent); and Lake Havasu City, AZ (0.34 percent).

Among metros with populations of at least 1 million, the highest tax rates were in Rochester, NY (1.82 percent); Chicago, IL (1.78 percent); Buffalo, NY (1.73 percent); Cleveland, OH (1.63 percent); and Philadelphia, PA (1.41 percent).

After Honolulu, the lowest tax rates among those largest metros were in Phoenix, AZ (0.39 percent); Nashville, TN (0.49 percent); Salt Lake City, UT (0.5 percent); and Las Vegas, NV (0.52 percent).

Half of metro areas saw tax bills increase more than national average

Among the 221 metro areas included in ATTOM's analysis, 50.2 percent (111) saw their average single-family home tax bill rise by more than 3 percent, the national average increase.

The metro areas with populations of at least 1 million that had the largest year-over-year increase in average tax bills were Memphis, TN (up 34 percent); Baltimore, MD (up 27 percent); St. Louis, MO (up 11 percent); Houston, TX (up 10 percent); and Kansas City, MO (up 8 percent).

New Jersey counties home to many of the highest tax bills

Out of 1,500 counties with at least 10,000 single-family homes and sufficient data, 26 had average property tax bills over $10,000. Of those 26 counties, 10 were in New Jersey, five were in California, and 3 in New York.

The counties with the highest average tax bills were Westchester County, NY ($18,386); Marin County, CA ($16,745); Bergen County, NJ ($14,443); Essex County, NJ ($14,337) and San Mateo County, CA ($14,312).

Conclusion

ATTOM's 2025 Property Tax Analysis shows that $396.8 billion in property taxes were levied on more than 89.6 million single-family homes in 2025, up 3.7 percent from 2024. The average single-family home was valued at approximately $494,231 and incurred a property tax bill of $4,427, marking a 3 percent increase from the previous year. Regional disparities remain pronounced, with homeowners in the Northeast and Midwest facing the heaviest costs, while Western states continue to offer relative relief.

Report Methodology

ATTOM's 2025 property tax analysis is based on tax assessor data for more than 86 million U.S. single-family homes, collected from 1,502 counties nationwide with sufficient data to analyze. The average tax bill is calculated by dividing the total taxes levied by the number of homes in each area. Estimated market values are based on ATTOM's automated valuation model (AVM), and effective tax rates are computed by dividing the average tax bill by the average estimated home value.

About ATTOM

ATTOM delivers AI-driven property intelligence built on one of the nation's most trusted property data assets, covering 158 million U.S. properties—99% of the population. Our engineered, multi-sourced real estate data spans property tax, deeds, mortgages, foreclosure, environmental risk, property conditions, natural hazards, neighborhood insights, and geospatial boundaries, rigorously validated for advanced analytics. ATTOM supports analytics and AI-driven applications through flexible delivery options including APIs, bulk licensing, cloud delivery, market trend products, and the MCP Server for AI-powered, agentic access to engineered property data—enabling organizations to automate analysis and scale property intelligence across industries.

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SOURCE ATTOM