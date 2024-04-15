Averatek Relaunches as LQDX.com - Raises $10M in Equity & Government Funding

Names New Directors & Executives to focus on Liquid Metal Inks for Artificial Intelligence

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Averatek Corp., developer of high-performance materials for advanced semiconductor manufacturing, today announced that it has relaunched as LQDX ('lik-WID-ix) to focus on the rapid adoption of its Artificial Intelligence enabling chemistries and process technologies. To fund this next stage of growth, the company has concluded a combined equity and initial government funding round of $10M USD.

Further to this strategy LQDX has made substantive changes to its corporate governance and executive staff, naming Simon McElrea as Director and CEO, Rozalia Beica as Chief Commercial Officer, and Scott Meikle as Executive Chairman.

Simon McElrea joins LQDX having built and sold a number of technology businesses, most recently FreePower® the pioneering wireless charging innovator adopted by Tesla, and Semblant Inc. the nanomaterials provider adopted by Apple. Rozalia Beica joins from AT&S where she served as CSO and VP Strategic Marketing & Business Development, having previously held a range of Executive and C-Level positions at Dupont, Applied Materials and Yole Developpement. Scott Meikle PhD was previously SVP Customer Operations at Lam Research and President of Inotera Memories, now Micron Inc.

"We are thrilled to relaunch as LQDX," announced Simon McElrea, CEO. "This is a pivotal moment for us and the entire semiconductor industry as we ready ourselves for the unprecedented inflection of AI and High-Performance Computing. The refocus enables us to build our team and support systems for the next phase of growth as an advanced chemical and process licensing business."

"There has never been a time like this in the semiconductor industry," said Scott Meikle, Chairman. "LQDX has reengineered every element of the company to prepare ourselves and our partners for the unprecedented ramp in advanced interconnect technology and chiplet-driven architecture."

About LQDX:

LQDX [www.LQDX.com] formerly Averatek Corp., pioneers advanced materials for AI and high-performance computing applications, unlocking new possibilities for the semiconductor industry. Founded in collaboration with the Stanford Research Institute (SRI), the company, based in Silicon Valley California, has developed a suite of cutting-edge chemistries and process technologies to revolutionize chip interconnect architecture. As the demand for computing power skyrockets with the rapid rise of AI and ML computing, new tools are needed in the semiconductor packaging and Ultra High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) toolbox. At the heart of LQDX' portfolio lies LMI x ™ - or Liquid Metal Ink technology - a novel metallization chemistry suite that enables the production of circuits up to 250 times denser than conventional Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and the most advanced interconnects used as redistribution lines (RDLs) for chiplet integration and 3D die stacking using through-silicon-vias (TSVs) These advanced features, previously exclusive to silicon, are essential to meet the exponential growth demand in signal density required by advanced chips, chiplets and heterogeneous integration. As an alternative to highly expensive wafer processing which uses Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) technology, LMI x™ is a simple PVD-in-a-Bottle™ substitute that integrates seamlessly into existing infrastructure. Learn what LQDX can do for you and find your Liquid-X at [email protected].

