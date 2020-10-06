Averhealth Continues to Expand Its Growth with the Acquisition of American Court Services in Ohio

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5, 2020, Averhealth, a provider of substance use monitoring and treatment services tailored to the unique needs of courts and social service agencies, along with the support of Five Arrows Capital Partners, acquired American Court Services.

Since 1997, American Court Services has provided the criminal justice field court-mandated drug and alcohol testing and electronic monitoring across the state of Ohio. Their proprietary web application, i-samson.net, provides an innovative solution for the management of random drug testing and supervision of high-risk offenders and treatment court participants. With this acquisition, Averhealth will ensure continuity of substance use disorder and electronic monitoring services for the clients of American Court Services and extend enhanced services to their existing customer-base in Ohio and elsewhere.

"The acquisition of American Court Services not only expands our footprint in Ohio but builds on our geographic continuity within the Great Lakes region where we already have a significant presence. Similar to Averhealth, American Court Services has a track record of combining people, technology, and science to create and deliver the smartest, most innovative solutions for substance use disorder monitoring and recovery. In addition, Averhealth will continue to provide electronic monitoring, ignition interlock, and other services to the customers of American Court Services. Together, we will help more people safely cross the intersection of criminal justice and healthcare by helping them to develop lasting coping and refusal skills to new use events, enhancing public safety, and equipping courts and social service agencies with intelligent data and automation," stated Jason Herzog, CEO of Averhealth.

"Averhealth and American Court Services share a common philosophy – the Averhealth mission of "reclaiming lives, uniting families and strengthening communities" perfectly aligns with our mission "to support probation, parole, community corrections, treatment courts and child protective service agencies with technology, expert knowledge and unparalleled customer service." "Our goal was to ensure a continuity of service to our customers, their clients and provide a good home for the employees of American Court Services which Averhealth has helped us in achieving this goal," said Bill Parker, President and Founder of American Court Services.

"The acquisition of American Court Services continues to foster the management team's long-term growth strategy for the business. With the expansion of Averhealth's national footprint in the state of Ohio, the company provides its innovative and differentiated marketplace solutions along with the addition of electronic monitoring services," stated Ari Benacerraf, Partner of Five Arrows Capital Partners. "This transaction broadens Averhealth's reach in providing individuals with the tools they need to achieve recovery while keeping communities safe," added Michael Langer, Managing Director of Five Arrows Capital Partners.

Since 1995, Averhealth has specialized in providing substance use monitoring services tailored to the unique needs of judicial programs that operate at the holistic intersection of justice-involved and behavioral health. Today, Averhealth serves more than 350,000 clients across 30 states. Every element of the Averhealth solution incorporates evidence-based practices, positioning programs and clients for the best possible outcome. Random selection, daily engagement, robust sample collection, and next business day results combine to help clients develop coping and refusal skills to new-use events. With Averhealth's agile and easy-to-navigate software and automation tools, it streamlines your daily workflow and ultimately supports recovery. For more information, please visit: https://www.averhealth.com.

Founded in 1997, American Court Services is recognized across the state of Ohio for providing valuable expertise and experience to treatment courts, probation and social service agencies in the area of drug and alcohol testing, electronic monitoring and ignition interlock services. Our goal is to offer the best practices and accountability for successful outcomes to all the clients that we serve. We provide customized solutions to our customers to make court supervision and monitoring easier and more cost-effective.

Five Arrows Capital Partners (FACP) is the North American corporate private equity business of Rothschild & Co. Merchant Banking (RMB), the investment arm of Rothschild & Co. With offices in London, Paris, Luxembourg, New York and Los Angeles, RMB has over $14 billion of assets under management. Like RMB's European corporate private equity business, FACP is focused on investing in middle market companies with highly defensible market positions, business models with a proven history of generating attractive returns on invested capital across economic cycles and multiple untapped levers for value creation. Sector focus of FACP is on healthcare; business services; and data, software & technology-enabled services. For more information, please visit https://www.rothschildandco.com/en/merchant-banking/corporate-private-equity.

