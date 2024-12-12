AveriSource Announces New Application Modernization Platform and GenAI Solutions

DALLAS, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AveriSource, a U.S.-based independent software vendor and leading provider of application modernization solutions, announced today the general availability of AveriSource Platform™ 3.0, a transformative and innovative update that introduces powerful Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to accelerate mainframe and midrange application modernization. This latest version introduces Averi™, the new GenAI assistant, designed to automate key modernization tasks like application analysis, documentation generation, and user story creation, enabling enterprises to modernize faster and with greater ease.

AveriSource Platform 3.0 brings significant advancements for organizations seeking to modernize mainframe and midrange systems, helping them move to microservices and cloud-native architectures and unlock the full potential of cloud computing. Leveraging AI, automation, and Generative AI, the AveriSource Platform transforms traditional modernization workflows by automating complex, manual processes that would otherwise take months. The release of Averi, the platform's new GenAI assistant, allows users to streamline the generation of application modernization assessments and the creation of business requirements documentation.

Key Features of AveriSource Platform 3.0:

New GenAI capabilities across the AveriSource Platform providing efficiency and automation for the following modernization tasks:

Application Analysis : Perform detailed legacy code base analysis without manual intervention.

: Perform detailed legacy code base analysis without manual intervention. Documentation Generation : Automate the creation of application portfolio documentation, making it easier to track and manage modernization projects.

: Automate the creation of application portfolio documentation, making it easier to track and manage modernization projects. User Story Creation: Generate user stories that drive project development and business alignment.

New GenAI Product Offering: Averi for AveriSource Discover

Assessment Report Generation: Averi now leverages GenAI to automatically generate concise or detailed assessment reports, providing insights into legacy code architectures, dependencies, and areas for improvement. These new reports are crucial for planning and executing successful modernization strategies.

New GenAI Product Offering: Averi for AveriSource Analyze

Business Requirements Document (BRD) Generation: Averi's GenAI capabilities automate the creation of both concise and detailed business requirements documentation, aligning legacy system analysis with business goals and accelerating an application rewrite strategy.

New Cloud LLM Support: Integration with Amazon Bedrock

AveriSource Platform 3.0 integrates with Amazon Bedrock, allowing users to leverage advanced large language model (LLM) capabilities for enhanced documentation, analysis, and automation, ultimately driving improved project efficiency.

New On-Prem LLM Support: Integration with Meta Llama 3.1

For customers with data residency or compliance needs, AveriSource now supports Meta Llama 3.1 in an on-premises environment, providing full control over data security while benefiting from GenAI-powered modernization tools.

New AveriSource Transform Updates

The AveriSource Transform module has been enhanced to streamline code execution, improve integration, and streamline the path from code generation to code deployment, reducing time-to-market for modernization projects.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest version of our market leading solution for mainframe and midrange modernization," said David Gutzman, CEO of AveriSource. "The release of AveriSource Platform 3.0 and our focus on new GenAI solutions for modernization assessments and business requirements documentation will enable our partners and customers to accelerate their modernization projects, while reducing cost, time and risk. AveriSource is committed to providing new modernization solutions, including new generative AI products, that transform legacy applications—on the cloud, on the mainframe or midrange, and on hybrid environments."

AveriSource Platform 3.0 is now available on the AWS Marketplace and the AveriSource website. For more information about AveriSource Platform 3.0 and these new GenAI solutions, as well as to book a product demonstration, visit the AveriSource website.

About AveriSource

Reimagine application modernization with AveriSource and GenAI. Enabled by three decades of legacy application analysis, a sophisticated knowledge base that has processed over two billion lines of code and new GenAI solutions, AveriSource helps you gain instant access to a broad array of modernization patterns and use cases, including an accelerated rewrite to the Cloud or hybrid. With support for over 70 different tech stacks and a global network of SIs and partners, AveriSource delivers a single source solution to support your unique strategy at every stage—on the mainframe, midrange, or in the cloud. Accelerate your modernization journey with AveriSource and GenAI.

Learn More About AveriSource: www.averisource.com/about

SOURCE AveriSource