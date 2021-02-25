AVerMedia Introduces New PW310P Full HD Autofocus Webcam and PW315 Full HD Wide-Angle Webcam

"With the launch of these two products, we're excited to now offer something for everyone with a complete webcam portfolio," said Michael Kuo, President, and CEO of AVerMedia. "Our goal is to help people everywhere overcome the challenges they're facing during the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing them to work, learn, create, and connect online quickly and easily, without sacrificing video and audio quality."

AVerMedia PW310P Webcam

The AVerMedia PW310P is the perfect affordable webcam for everyone from students participating in remote learning to professionals working from home. Optimized for excellent video quality in a range of environments, the PW310P includes a variety of features that enhance the video collaboration experience. In particular, the PW310P's autofocus keeps people and objects looking sharp, whether up close to the lens or on the other end of a room.

The PW310P's key features include:

Full HD 1080p video at 30fps

Autofocus lens

Dual stereo microphones

Video setting adjustments

AVerMedia PW315

The AVerMedia PW315 is a mid-range webcam suited for professionals, educators, or content creators seeking high-quality audio and video. It provides clarity and smoothness via 1080p full HD video and a frame rate of 60fps, which minimizes lag and distortion during video conferences, remote teaching, or live streams. With a 95° wide-angle field of view, users can capture more background or multiple users in group meetings, while teachers can easily share documents or show projects on-screen.

AVerMedia's free CamEngine software provides access to additional features on the PW315, such as digital Pan Tilt Zoom (ePTZ) and AI automatic framing. These features allow users to zoom in on details, automatically shift focus to whoever is speaking, or bring everyone into the frame, making it perfect for content creators and streamers. Users can also adjust video quality to their exact preferences through controls for brightness, contrast, hue, and more.

When used with CamEngine the PW315 can also employ AI noise reduction, ensuring background noise is minimized and users' voices are clear. Dual stereo microphones are built into the PW315 to further ensure audio is lifelike.

The PW315's key features include:

Full HD 1080p video at 60fps

95° wide-angle lens

AI automatic framing

Dual stereo microphones with AI noise reduction

ePTZ (Digital Pan, Tilt, and Zoom)

The PW310P and PW315 are the latest additions to AVerMedia Technology's line of webcams, which now includes options for users with diverse needs as they learn, teach, stream, or virtually gather from home. As with all AVerMedia webcams, they are compatible with all major video conferencing apps, including Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts. Both have a 360° swivel design and flexible mount, making getting the perfect angle a breeze. They also include a ¼" thread for tripods, offering another easy setup option for content creators or streamers.

AVerMedia's PW310P and PW315 webcams will be available through Amazon on February 25th, 2021. For more information on AVerMedia products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com .

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals, professional capturing and streaming solutions, and more. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in content creation, video communication, and collaboration, all delivered via innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in the community and social responsibilities, and it partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia's technologies for integrated applications.

