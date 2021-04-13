AVerMedia's PW513 4K Webcam Now Certified for Zoom

To earn Zoom certification the PW513 underwent comprehensive testing of its quality, reliability, and compatibility with Zoom. The PW513's features are all fully accessible in Zoom through AVerMedia's free CamEngine app.

AVerMedia PW513 Webcam Features

The PW513 provides sharp, true-to-life 4K Ultra HD video, and is designed for a range of uses, including video conferencing, distance learning, and livestreaming. It is particularly well-suited for remote presentations and lessons due to its 94° field of view, which leaves ample space for a whiteboard or other materials, and its ePTZ (digital pan tilt zoom), which can zoom in up to 4x while maintaining high-definition video quality. The PW513 is also an excellent option for small meetings, as its wide field of view can fit several people into the frame while its artificial intelligence-powered speaker tracking can zoom in on whoever is speaking and track them as they move around the room. Alternatively, auto framing can be used to perfectly fit all participants within the image.

The PW513 webcam's official Zoom certification is the latest update to AVerMedia's webcam lineup, which also includes the recently-released PW310P and PW315, both of which provide full HD 1080p video. The PW315 features a 95° wide angle, also making it an excellent choice for presentations and meetings. The PW310P is perfect for students or businesspeople who work from home, and features an autofocus lens, which can keep objects looking sharp even when held up to the lens.

The PW513 is now available at Amazon and Best Buy for a suggested list price of $249.99. For more information on AVerMedia products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com .

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals, professional capturing and streaming solutions, and more. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in content creation, video communication, and collaboration, all delivered via innovative and environmentally-friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in the community and social responsibilities, and it partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia's technologies for integrated applications.

