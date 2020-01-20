Averna Releases New Smart Data Management Software

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna announced they have developed a new off-the-shelf test package manager software solution with the release of Averna Deploy, the latest in their smart data management suite.

Deploy ensures all manufacturing activities remain accurate and reliable with the most up to date software versions installed on systems throughout smart facilities. With this off-the-shelf tool, all updated software revisions are automatically deployed to every test station and asset throughout production plants. In addition, users have the ability to select the code they need on the test station they want. The intelligent software comes with a mechanism to prevent tests from running should a machine be outdated, guaranteeing accurate and consistent data.

"Averna Deploy couldn't come at a better time," said Mateusz Jecz, Director of R&D and Innovation at Averna. "It allows you to take control of both legacy and new test assets. With the growth of Industry 4.0 our tools are increasing the value of our customers' test data."

Product Highlights of Averna Deploy Include:

Automatically deploying the latest code to all test stations and assets with one tool, saving users time and money .

. Prevents inconsistencies with the assurance that the software is up to date.

with the assurance that the software is up to date. Easy to integrate into any test setup.

into any test setup. Adds traceability to deployed code with automatic logging of all activities.

to deployed code with automatic logging of all activities. Configurable to the users' needs.

Other Averna test data management tools include industry established, Proligent Analytics for customized reporting, Averna Launch, a dedicated test executive for streamlining and management of information and ConnexThing, Averna's toolkit to easily link National Instruments' TestStand to PTC's ThingWorx.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

