Averna Therapeutics Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion

Robert Mabry, Ph.D., appointed Chief Scientific Officer and Richard Morris appointed Chief Financial Officer

Veteran biopharma leaders to support advancement of the Company's gene insertion platform and strengthen operational excellence for long-term growth

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing novel genomic medicines based on gene insertion technology, today announced the appointments of Robert Mabry, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Richard Morris as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dr. Mabry brings deep expertise in genomic medicine research, translational strategy, and drug discovery, while Mr. Morris contributes expensive experience in corporate finance and company building. Together, they strengthen Averna's leadership team, its mission, and support continued growth as a leader in genomic medicine.

"Robert and Richard bring the kind of leadership, experience, and company-building mindset that will be critical as we continue building Averna into a leading genomic medicines company," said Tom Barnes, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Averna Therapeutics. "Robert and I previously worked closely together at Orna Therapeutics, where I saw firsthand his scientific leadership and ability to translate cutting edge science into an entirely new class of potentially transformative therapeutics. Together with Richard's deep financial expertise and proven track record building and supporting operations in new modality companies, this leadership expansion further strengthens our team and positions Averna with the ability to execute our groundbreaking scientific strategy."

Robert Mabry, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Mabry joins Averna from Hillstar Bio, where he served as Chief Executive Officer, leading the company's work in precision immunotherapy for autoimmune diseases. Prior to Hillstar, he served as Chief Scientific Officer at Orna Therapeutics where he led drug discovery and development of their novel circular RNA therapeutics with application across a broad range of diseases. Additionally, he previously held senior leadership roles including Global Head of Biologics at Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where he led discovery and optimization of biologic candidates and supported scientific operations across the organization. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Cogen Therapeutics, Jounce Therapeutics, Adimab, ZymoGenetics, and ImClone Systems. He holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and a B.A. in Biology/Biochemistry from Baylor University.

Richard Morris, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Morris brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical finance and operational leadership experience to Averna. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of CARISMA Therapeutics, where he oversaw financial strategy and operations for the clinical-stage company. Prior to CARISMA, he was CFO at Passage Bio, where he helped guide the company's evolution from a private startup to a publicly traded development-stage biotechnology company. He also previously served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Context Therapeutics, CFO at Vitae Pharmaceuticals through its acquisition by Allergan, and held senior financial roles at ViroPharma through its acquisition by Shire. Earlier in his career, he worked in the healthcare assurance practice at KPMG. Mr. Morris holds a B.S. in Accounting from Saint Joseph's University and was previously licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.

Averna launched in 2024 with an $82 million Series A financing co-led by Novartis Venture Fund and Delos Capital, with participation from OrbiMed, Insight Partners, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital, CRISPR Therapeutics, Innovation Endeavors, Invus, Arc Ventures and Deep Insight. In 2025, the company was also recognized as an Endpoints 11 Most Promising Biotech Company, underscoring growing industry recognition of its leadership, platform and potential to break through the most persistent barriers in genomic medicine.

About Averna Therapeutics

Averna is a biotechnology company developing genomic medicines designed to insert any gene or genetic instruction of interest safely and efficiently into "safe harbor" sites in the genome. Our platform configures a modular, all-RNA system combined with multiple LNP delivery solutions. This proprietary approach has the potential to expand the reach of genomic medicines, increasing the scope of addressable diseases including cancer, autoimmune and genetic diseases – broadening the patient populations able to benefit from this potentially life-changing class of therapies. For more information, please visit http://www.avernatx.com.

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi

Deerfield Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Averna Therapeutics