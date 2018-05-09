Averon to Showcase Solution for Secure Mobile Conversions at FinovateSpring 2018

"Mobile is increasing in importance to the customer experience in retail and banking. However, until now, first-time users have been inconvenienced by lengthy, difficult-to-populate forms," said Tom Green, executive vice president, Averon. "MagicFill offers customers a much improved, expedited checkout experience, plus the security improvements they demand."

Powered by Averon's proprietary authentication platform, MagicFill quickly ushers the user through signup or checkout in a completely secure environment and with few clicks. When a user is required to complete billing and shipping forms to access a service or purchase a product, MagicFill offers a single consent checkbox, which, once checked, requires only one field of data with the user's billing ZIP code. The user's identity is then verified through their mobile carrier account, and the user's subscriber data automatically populates the form.

Averon's MagicFill provides frictionless control over the customer experience by instantly and invisibly retrieving user data, with simple consent, direct and realtime from mobile carriers. Already live on all major US carriers, MagicFill is powered by Averon's Direct Autonomous Authentication (DAA) technology. DAA is the first fully automatic mobile security platform that protects every mobile interaction with instant, effortless user verification.

With cybercrime and fraud becoming an out-of-control pandemic, Averon's innovation stands out for its ability to streamline and automate the process of identity verification. MagicFill, like DAA, requires no apps, no software downloads, and is impervious to hacks from email spam and scams, phishing attacks, fake news, data intercepts, social engineering and financial transaction fraud. When combined with DAA, MagicFill provides the fastest way to autofill forms, resulting in higher conversion rates and happier customers.

About Averon

Averon's mission is to help the entire digital world Be Authentic. Averon is the developer of the world's first fully automatic and ultra-secure mobile identity verification standard, which works seamlessly whether users are on WiFi or LTE. Protected by 25 patents, Averon's conversion-increasing innovations authenticate users by leveraging real-time mobile network signaling and hardware already contained in every smartphone. Averon is trusted by the world's leading rideshare and transportation services, digital currencies, cryptocurrency wallets, and global telecommunications companies to provide the most elegant user experience with the highest caliber security. Averon requires no installations, zero effort by users and doesn't rely on personally identifiable information, making it the most private security solution across the digital realm, from banking and ecommerce to fraud prevention in ticketing and bot commerce. Averon can also authenticate IoT devices, including connected locks on homes and vehicles. Live on all US wireless service providers, Averon makes it easy to Be Authentic and stay effortlessly protected while connected. For more information, visit www.averon.com.

Averon, Direct Autonomous Authentication, DAA and Be Authentic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Averon US, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact:

Heather Gore

Spark

(415) 321-1885

averon@sparkpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/averon-to-showcase-solution-for-secure-mobile-conversions-at-finovatespring-2018-300645185.html

SOURCE Averon

Related Links

https://www.averon.com/

