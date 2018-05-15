Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board

"The team at Averon has developed innovative solutions for today's biggest cybersecurity problems, and I am honored to join the Advisory Board and contribute to this exceptional team improving our world," Marcelo said. "Averon's technology offers urgently needed protection for society and social media, from addressing the fake news epidemic to defending our individual online identities. I believe Averon is uniquely positioned to become the global standard for digital identity."

Marcelo founded Care.com in 2006 and took the company public in 2014, making her one of the few female tech founders to achieve that milestone. She is also the co-founder of LandIt, a digital platform for female career growth, and is a frequent speaker on women in technology, systemic change, female entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Marcelo is a Henry Crown Fellow of the Aspen Institute, a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum and was awarded a Marshall Memorial Fellowship. She sits on the Boston Children's Hospital Board of Trustees, the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board, and the Board of the Philippine Development Foundation. She is also a member of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and advises numerous start-up companies. Prior to founding Care.com, Marcelo was an Entrepreneur in Residence at Matrix Partners and held executive positions at Upromise, helping families save for college, and TheLadders.com, an executive search engine. She is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and received her J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from Harvard University.

"Sheila Marcelo's impeccable track record is highly relevant to Averon," said Lea Tarnowski, President, COO and co-founder of Averon. "Sheila has brilliantly taken Care.com from inception to IPO and knows exactly what is needed for success each step of the way. As our Averon team creates a new global standard for digital identity, we are proud to welcome Sheila as an advisor. Personally, I'm also delighted to collaborate with another female executive who is raising the bar for everyone."

Marcelo joins Averon's other extraordinarily talented Advisory Board members, including:

Emily Ward , former VP and Worldwide Chief Technology Counsel for eBay and PayPal, and co-founder of ChIPs, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in law and technology

, former VP and Worldwide Chief Technology Counsel for eBay and PayPal, and co-founder of ChIPs, a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of women in law and technology John Hjelmstad , WeWork Vice President of Engineering, and former Head of Google Identity

, WeWork Vice President of Engineering, and former Head of Google Identity James Kondo , former Vice President of Twitter and Chairman of Twitter Japan

, former Vice President of Twitter and Chairman of Twitter Japan Professor John M. Smith , a top expert on cryptography and cybersecurity, and the Olga & Alberico Pompa Professor of Engineering, Applied Science & CIS at UPenn

, a top expert on cryptography and cybersecurity, and the Olga & Alberico Pompa Professor of Engineering, Applied Science & CIS at UPenn Ruvan Cohen , former managing director of Citibank's global credit card business

About Averon

Averon's mission is to help the entire digital world Be Authentic. Averon is the developer of the world's first fully automatic and ultra-secure mobile identity verification standard, which works seamlessly whether users are on WiFi or LTE. Protected by 25 patents, Averon's conversion-increasing innovations authenticate users by leveraging real-time mobile network signaling and hardware already contained in every smartphone. Averon is trusted by the world's leading rideshare and transportation services, digital currencies, cryptocurrency wallets, and global telecommunications companies to provide the most elegant user experience with the highest caliber security. Averon requires no installations, zero effort by users and doesn't rely on personally identifiable information, making it the most private security solution across the digital realm, from banking and ecommerce to fraud prevention in ticketing and bot commerce. Averon can also authenticate IoT devices, including connected locks on homes and vehicles. Live on all US wireless service providers, Averon makes it easy to Be Authentic and stay effortlessly protected while connected. For more information, visit www.averon.com.

Averon and Be Authentic are trademarks or registered trademarks of Averon US, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

