Averra Packaging Announces Major Clean Room Expansion

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Averra Packaging today announced the completion of a significant clean room expansion project. This expansion doubles the clean room square footage in use at Averra's Salt Lake City thermoforming facility. The newly-finished clean room has already been certified to ISO Class 8 standards for cleanliness and particulate count, achieving the same stringent standard as Averra's legacy clean manufacturing space.

"We are thrilled to complete the expansion of our clean manufacturing area," said Jeremy Horton, CEO of Averra Packaging. "This project is a reflection of the growth in our medical thermoforming business, as well as a demonstration of our commitment to continue providing world-class service to the medical technology industry. The increased capacity, redundancy, and greater flexibility provided by this clean room expansion will be immediately noticeable to our customers while also keeping Averra in the perfect position to grow alongside the industry."

The expanded clean room space was built to house an additional state-of-the-art inline medical thermoforming machine. The additional line adds to Averra's clean thermoforming capacity, provides redundancy, and also augments the company's capability of produce parts that require high precision, tight tolerances, and the ability to meet the most stringent quality standards. The new clean room will enter service on November 24, 2025.

About Averra Packaging:

Averra Packaging designs, develops, and manufactures packaging intended to protect and secure medical products, as well as food, retail, industrial, and cosmetics. The company's capabilities include custom thin-wall thermoforming, flexible packaging, lids, form-fill-seal, fulfillment, and contract packaging. The name may be shortened to "Averra".

For information, visit www.averrapackaging.com.

SOURCE Averra Packaging