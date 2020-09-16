Avertium Enhances LogRhythm Expertise with Acquisition of 1440 Security

"What impressed us most about the team at 1440 Security is their exemplary culture of integrity and the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback about the company's commitment to keeping customers' networks, data and other critical assets safe," said Jeff Schmidt, CEO of Avertium. "This shared singular focus along with their technical LogRhythm expertise make them excellent additions to the Avertium team," he added.

"At the heart of our business is ensuring the security of our customers' systems and data. Partners like Avertium are a key part of that philosophy," said Mark Logan, president and CEO of LogRhythm. "I am excited that long-time LogRhythm partner 1440 Security will join with Avertium and together bring their combined expertise to customers that want to take their security program to the next level," he added.

Named to the MSSP Alert Top 200 MSSPs list in 2019, 1440 Security has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for excellence in managed security, particularly in the deployment, configuration, and management of the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform.

"Cybersecurity, specifically SIEM and SOC-as-a-Service, is our business and we are constantly looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers," said Brian Bilodeau, president of 1440 Security. "For 1440 Security, this acquisition means continued investment in core cyber competencies while expanding what we can offer existing customers with Avertium's extensive suite of cybersecurity consulting services – from governance and compliance to strategic advisory services to digital forensics and incident response."

Combined Offerings

Comprehensive extended detection and response (XDR) managed security capabilities including

Managed endpoint detection and response (EDR)



Managed Vulnerability Management



Managed Zero Trust Networkin

Support for LogRhythm, Sophos, Splunk, Sentinel, AT&T Cybersecurity and Wazuh

Digital forensics and incident response

Security and risk assessments

Compliance and governance [HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1-3, NIST and HITRUST]

Strategic advisory and cyber program augmentation capabilities

About Avertium

Avertium brings enterprise-level security to mid-to-large organizations challenged by the cybersecurity talent shortage, rapidly evolving threat landscape and budgetary constraints. The company's acclaimed show-no-weakness approach to extended detection and response (XDR), governance and compliance, and strategic advisory services is redefining the managed security services category. From financial services and manufacturing, to technology and healthcare, more than 2,500 companies rely on Avertium's more rigorous, more relevant, and more responsive delivery of cybersecurity services. Backed by growth equity firm Sunstone Partners, Avertium operates CyberOps Centers of Excellence in Arizona, Colorado, and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.avertium.com.

