Avertix Medical Bolsters Board of Directors with Key Additions

EATONTOWN, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avertix Medical, a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time, announced significant changes to its Board of Directors today. These enhancements will further strengthen the company's leadership as it continues its mission to drive innovation in cardiovascular care. These appointments bring extensive expertise and insights to Avertix Medical as the company continues to drive the adoption of its Guardian System across the United States.

New Chairman of the Board:

Joseph Berardo, Jr, an existing Board member, has been named Chairman of the Board, succeeding Ross Haghighat , who will remain on the Board and continue to provide valuable guidance. Berardo is Chairman and CEO of Carisk Partners and has a distinguished record of building high-performance teams and driving substantial value in the healthcare services marketplace.

New Board Members:

Avertix is pleased to welcome three new Board members who bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the company:

Dr. Richard Schatz is a globally recognized expert in interventional cardiology and co-inventor of the Palmaz-Schatz coronary stent, which has revolutionized the treatment of coronary artery disease. Dr. Schatz's innovations have transformed patient care worldwide, saving lives and improving the quality of life for millions. He previously served as research director of cardiovascular interventions at the Scripps Heart, Lung, and Vascular Center and is currently an Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Cardiology at Duke University .

Christopher Pucillo is the founder of Solus Alternative Asset Management and brings deep experience in credit and leveraged loan trading. He held senior leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and Stanfield Capital Partners, where he led the hedge fund business before spinning it off to form Solus. Chris brings extensive operating and financial expertise to Avertix.

Sean E. Cullinan is the former President of Columbus Hill Capital Management, where he oversaw global investments in debt and equity securities. Previously, Mr. Cullinan was Chairman and CEO of PointState Capital, responsible for capital allocation and risk oversight across various investment strategies. He also served as Vice Chairman at Duquesne Capital Management and held senior roles at Soros Fund Management and Bankers Trust Corporation. He began his career at Ernst & Young and holds a B.B.A. in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.

CEO Statement

Tim Moran, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avertix Medical commented, "I am thrilled to announce the addition of Joe Berardo, Jr as our new Chairman and three distinguished Board members to the Avertix team. Their collective expertise and vision come at a pivotal time in our evolution, as we continue to grow and transform the landscape of cardiac care for patients who suffer from Acute Coronary Syndrome events. The enhancement of our Board of Directors underscores our commitment to advancing innovation, driving strategic growth, and delivering life-saving solutions to patients and healthcare providers. Together, we are poised to navigate the next phase of our journey with confidence and purpose, building on the strong foundation of our accomplishments to date."

About The Guardian™ System

The Guardian System is implanted subcutaneously by a cardiologist or electrophysiologist during a low-risk, outpatient surgical procedure. The Guardian System's proprietary algorithm uses machine learning to establish a patient's baseline, then continuously records the heart's electrical activity, 24/7, detecting and alerting for shifts in the ST segment, indicative of heart attacks. The Guardian System provides a more effective diagnosis of a life-threatening event when compared to patient symptoms alone.

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

