Averto Medical Awarded $2.1 Million NIH Grant to Advance Breakthrough Therapy for Diverticulitis

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Averto Medical, a clinical-stage medical technology company pioneering gastrointestinal disease solutions, today announced it has been awarded a $2.1 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study its flagship product, the ColoSeal™ Intraluminal Colonic Diversion System, for a new indication: diverticulitis.

Averto Medical is a privately held company focused on advancing minimally invasive therapeutic approaches for gastrointestinal diseases. The NIH award highlights the scientific merit and clinical potential of extending ColoSeal™ beyond its current primary applications in colorectal cancer patients.

"This NIH grant is a strong validation of both our current clinical data and the urgent need for new therapeutic options in diverticulitis," said Dr. Kenton Fong, CEO of Averto Medical. "With NIH support, we are well-positioned to expand the impact of our platform and bring relief to patients who currently face limited treatment choices. Our ultimate goal is to broaden ColoSeal's impact across the spectrum of GI diseases currently treated surgically—giving patients better options and positioning Averto as a leader in this field."

Diverticulitis, a painful and recurrent inflammatory condition affecting millions worldwide, often requires a temporary or permanent ostomy. The NIH grant will enable Averto Medical to accelerate clinical research to determine whether ColoSeal™ can protect the colon intraluminally without the need for an ostomy, reduce surgical burden, and improve patient outcomes.

"Thousands of patients each year undergo emergency surgery for complicated diverticulitis, often facing high morbidity, permanent stomas, and long recovery times," said Dr. Ankit Sarin, Chief of Colorectal Surgery at UC Davis Healthcare. "A therapy like Averto's, which could reduce complications, preserve anatomy, and eliminate the need for permanent life changes, has the potential to transform care. I am proud to be leading the investigation for this high-impact indication."

This award underscores Averto Medical's mission to pioneer new therapies for gastrointestinal health and its commitment to developing solutions for patients with limited existing treatment options.

Averto Medical is a privately held, clinical-stage medical technology company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company is dedicated to developing innovative solutions for patients facing unmet clinical needs in the area of gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product, ColoSeal™, is an intraluminal colonic diversion system designed to protect colorectal anastomoses and reduce the need for temporary ostomies, offering a less invasive alternative to current surgical practices. In February 2025, ColoSeal™ received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation, underscoring its potential to significantly improve patient outcomes. Averto Medical is currently conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of ColoSeal™ as it advances toward regulatory approval and broader clinical use.

