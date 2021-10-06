Aves Lair Announces Fall 2021 Accelerator Cohort

We don't pretend to know the problem you are solving better than you do, but we make ourselves available to you 24/7 Tweet this

Overall, the goal of Aves Lair's accelerator is to help founders realize the full potential of their ideas by overcoming their pain points. "Working closely with the team, we learn about the company and understand what their needs are in order to create strategies and plans that help them in the best way possible," according to Francis Berwa, a managing partner at Aves Lair, and a lead partner for the Fall 2021 cohort.

"We pride ourselves in creating an environment of trust and calm for both first time founders and serial founders," said Marian Tong, managing partner at Aves Lair. "We don't run your business, we don't build your team, we don't pretend to know the problem you are solving better than you do, but we make ourselves available to you 24/7."

Aves Lair selected the following groundbreaking startups for its Fall 2021 cohort:

AgenteBTC

AgenteBTC is an on-ramp cryptocurrency trading platform that enables customers to buy and sell Bitcoin with USD or PEN (Peruvian sol).

PUML Better Health

PUML Better Health is a healthtech company that gamifies employee health and wellbeing through incentivised challenges based on wearable data.

PiChain

PiChain is a regtech platform that uses AI and Blockchain technology to ensure sustainable compliance management.

More information about the Aves Lair Accelerator program is available at https://aveslair.com/. Follow Aves Lair on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , Hackernoon , and Medium .

Media Contact:

Emily Lee

[email protected]

Aves Lair

Aves Lair is a boutique accelerator and VC based in NYC for deep tech companies building web3. Aves Lair aims to leverage the potential of emerging technologies to accelerate the advent of Web3, unlock new types of value exchange, and gain greater access to innovation, development, and financial services. With the help of a diverse network of entrepreneurs, investors, corporates,

startups, thought-leaders, and enthusiasts, Aves Lair prioritizes digitalization and technology as a solution to step into the future with optimism and creativity.

SOURCE Aves Lair

Related Links

http://aveslair.com/

