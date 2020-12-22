Aves Lair Announces Inaugural Accelerator Cohort

We leveraged our adept team of researchers and developers to help us secure preeminent startups in their industries Tweet this

"We leveraged our adept team of researchers and in-house tech knowledge to help us secure preeminent startups in their respective industries," said Marian Tong, venture partner at Aves Lair.

Aves Lair consulted the founders of each startup in the cohort "to assess what kind of program would be a better fit for them," Marian Tong added. The accelerator will design a bespoke program for each cohort startup to suit its unique needs.

Aves Lair will mobilize the wealth of resources at its disposal - including the accelerator's in-house technical capabilities, and a global network of experts and mentors in the AI, blockchain, cloud, and data analytics verticals - to boost the development of each startup in the Winter 2020 cohort.

Aves Lair selected the following groundbreaking startups to comprise the Winter 2020 cohort:

BLOCKSPORT

Blocksport is a developer of a social sports platform designed to reach, activate, engage, and monetize the sports community.

DLCC

Digital Lending Capital Corp (DLCC) is a full-service prime brokerage software solution in the rapidly expanding digital assets market.

SUBSTRATA

Substrata is the developer of a language processing software platform designed to analyze subtext.

