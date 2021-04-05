Aves Lair presents Demo Day, showcasing winter 2020 accelerator cohort

Startups will showcase their innovative solutions in various verticals: digital assets, fintech, sportstech, and salestech Tweet this

DLCC is a fintech company that offers institutional-grade prime brokerage tools and services for digital assets. The company built a solution that enables traditional asset managers and allocators, like family offices, global macro hedge funds and endowments, to participate in the digital asset space.

SubStrata is an Israel-based B2B sales technology company whose AI-powered social signal processing platform helps professional dealmakers attain better outcomes. SubStrata's technology analyzes the subtextual information contained in communications to provide dealmakers with a rich array of insight.

iLoto - is a Singapore-based Edtech solution powered by AI that generates automated video transcription and translation in 30+ languages.

Storkcard is a London-based budgeting tool that takes the guesswork out of financial planning for new parents by allowing users to keep track of their spending and budget for the future.

Kotani Pay is a payment solution enabling blockchain protocols, dapps and blockchain fintech companies to reach a wider audience.

OmniEyes is a Taiwan-based computer vision company whose AI-based solution enables effective fleet management, driver safety and smart city management features.

Aves Lair is a seed-stage accelerator based in NYC. Every six months, we invest $100k in each company that is ready to take on our program. Our twelve-week plan of action leverages our network of global industry and academic leaders in AI, blockchain, cloud and data analytics to develop innovative solutions for our companies.

