Avesha Technologies Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online, announced today that Avesha Technologies is the latest organization to join the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Avesha Technologies is providing two distinct Kubernetes solutions–one for connectivity and one for autoscaling.

As an ISV in the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program, Avesha Technologies brings a powerful solution to market, enabling seamless multi-cloud connectivity, resilient scaling, and optimized application deployment across Akamai's distributed cloud infrastructure. Through KubeSlice, Avesha supports a staged migration process, allowing enterprises to immediately leverage Akamai's high-performance and low-cost compute without code changes, while retaining hypercloud managed services. With Smart Scaler's predictive autoscaling and Karpenter on Linode Kubernetes Engine (LKE), Avesha's solution dynamically adjusts resources to handle traffic spikes, reducing overprovisioning and optimizing costs. The KubeTally solution further enhances cost management by providing granular insights into resource allocation across environments, with enforcement capabilities that automatically apply policies to control resource use and maintain budget adherence. This product suite makes Avesha an ideal fit for Kubernetes workloads on Akamai Connected Cloud, aligning cost-efficiency with performance and promoting resilient, optimized operations at scale.

"We at G&L Systemhaus are excited to be working with Avesha and Akamai to push the boundaries of what's possible in media processing and delivery," said Alexander Leschinsky, Co-Founder & CEO of G&L Systemhaus, a German systems integrator working with the country's leading broadcasters and streaming services. "With KubeSlice, we're able to seamlessly connect our microservices across on-premises and cloud clusters, without any code changes, enabling us to scale and optimize our workloads across multiple environments. This integration ensures we can continue to meet the growing demands for high-quality video content in an increasingly hybrid and distributed world."

Akamai is pleased to make Avesha's capabilities easily available to Akamai customers through the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program," said Dan Lawrence, vice president, cloud computing, Akamai. "This partnership will provide secure and high-performance Kubernetes solutions scalable across Akamai Connected Cloud, the world's most distributed platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery."

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. The services are provided by Akamai technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process in preparation for deployment and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud. The services are available individually or can work together to form a larger ecosystem of complementary capabilities, which can offer performance and cost benefits by running on a single global platform.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai's cloud computing services is available at akamai.com .

About Avesha Technologies

Avesha is committed to revolutionizing the way companies consume and manage their cloud application infrastructure, by offering a comprehensive suite of tools that enable secure application networking and improved application performance. Their products come together to solve deployment, performance and cost challenges for multi-cluster, hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai's full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world's most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Bruce Lampert

Partnerships

Avesha Technologies

[email protected]

Chris Nicholson

Akamai Media Relations

+1.508.517.3703

[email protected]

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.