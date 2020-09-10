Aveshka Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Til Jolly selected as IIFX Distinguished Fellow

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Til Jolly was selected to serve as a Distinguished Fellow for the newly launched Innovation Institute for Fan Experience (IIFX).

A significant portion of Aveshka's consulting, innovation, and technology service areas are actively involved in supporting COVID-19 response efforts, providing tailored approaches to ensure operational continuity, a safe return to operations, and readiness for future crises for any type of organization. IIFX's selection of Dr. Jolly as a Distinguished Fellow adds an innovative and knowledgeable leader in the realms of public health and safety, clinical medicine, preparedness, event operations, and risk communications to its coalition of subject matter experts.

"Stadiums, arenas, and other venues are critical parts of communities around the world," said Dr. Jolly. "As we focus on health risks, I am pleased to bring Aveshka's all-hazards, data-driven preparedness approach to work with the IIFX as its leadership and advisory teams work with leaders from various disciplines to make the fan experience not only a great one, but a safe one, now and in the future."

"The Innovation Institute is very fortunate to have Dr. Jolly accept the role as a Distinguished Fellow," said Dr. Lou Marciani, Director and Co-Founder of IIFX. "His accomplishments and real-world experience in sports league emergency preparedness, event operations, and risk communications are invaluable. As we move through the COVID-19 pandemic and take on any future event, his health risks guidance will help navigate new and existing challenges facing the sports and entertainment industry."

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. Visit www.aveshka.com.

ABOUT THE INNOVATION INSTITUTE FOR FAN EXPERIENCE

IIFX, with offices in the USA, UK, and Canada is a member-funded and member-informed organization that is the leading and most trusted global authority on providing safety, security, and fan experience for sports and entertainment. Visit www.iifx.org.

