Aveshka Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Til Jolly selected as IIFX Medical Advisory Board Chair

"I am honored to be working with a distinguished group of health and medical experts to bring science-based planning and guidance to IIFX's diverse group of sports and entertainment industry leaders," said Dr. Jolly. "Over the coming months we will work with these industries to determine how best to bring fans and participants back together in venues large and small."

Dr. Jolly's extensive medical knowledge and perspective has been instrumental throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, Dr. Jolly and the IIFX Medical Advisory Board has begun the sponsorship of a weekly health and medical podcast series, bringing together a wide range of experts to discuss numerous COVID topics ranging from youth and mental health to vaccines and performance athletics.

As the CMO of Aveshka, Dr. Jolly provides clinical leadership, education, and direction for its customers in the realms of public health and safety, clinical medicine, preparedness and response, event operations, and risk communications. He works across Aveshka's consulting, innovation, and technology service areas to support Aveshka's COVID-19 response efforts. His work directly supports Aveshka's key clients, including the Department of Health and Human Services, key financial regulators, and private sector organizations.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. Visit www.aveshka.com.

