Aveshka Named a Best Small Firm to Work For

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aveshka, a leading professional services and information technology firm, has been named a 2020 Best Firm to Work For by Consulting Magazine, ranking #4 among the top 15 small firms. Rankings were announced at the virtual award ceremony on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

"We are honored to be named a top best firm to work for," said Girish Jindia, Aveshka's President & CEO. "This recognition is uniquely special because it's based on the feedback from our people and reflects our commitment to our employee-focused culture and core values of collaboration, integrity, openness and honesty."

Each year, Consulting Magazine identifies the best firms to work for in the consulting profession. The rankings are based on responses to survey questions taken by a firm's own consultants. The survey ranks employee satisfaction in the following categories: culture, career development, client engagement, compensation and benefits, and firm leadership.

"Aveshka strongly believes in the development and advancement of our employees," said Aveshka's Senior Vice President, Human Capital, Aaron Staley. "To be a top place to work, it's crucial to provide viable paths for growth while promoting genuine work-life balance. It's very rewarding to see Aveshka's dedication and commitment to our people being recognized."

Since its inception, Aveshka's priority not only lies in taking care of its customers, but also its people. The firm continues to cultivate an environment that encourages its employees to grow, flourish, and experience fulfillment in their careers.

ABOUT AVESHKA, INC.

Aveshka is a thought leader that integrates strategy, technology, and innovation to deliver cutting edge, breakthrough solutions that strengthen the nation against security threats. Aveshka accelerates the advantage for its customers' missions, rendering them protected today and prepared for a safer and smarter tomorrow. Visit www.aveshka.com.

SOURCE Aveshka, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aveshka.com

