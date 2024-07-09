Avesi Partners Announces Closing of Avesi Partners Fund II at $1.35 Billion

STAMFORD, Conn., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avesi Partners LLC ("Avesi" or the "Firm"), a private equity firm specializing in healthcare and business services, is pleased to announce the successful closing of Avesi Partners Fund II LP ("Fund II") at $1.35 billion. Fund II was significantly oversubscribed, surpassing its initial target, and closed at its hard cap just several months after launching. The total includes a sizeable commitment from Avesi Partners, underscoring the Firm's strong alignment with its investors.

Chris Laitala, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Avesi Partners, commented, "We are grateful to our limited partners for their trust in and support of Avesi. Like our previous fund, we attracted a prestigious group of well-respected investors to Fund II. I would also like to acknowledge and extend our sincere thanks to our portfolio companies, founders and partners, whose success alongside Avesi is a testament to our shared vision of partnership and growth."

Mr. Laitala continued, "We are proud of our track record in identifying businesses experiencing exceptional growth, and helping founders and management teams achieve their long-term vision, sooner, and with less risk. We believe this is an opportune time to capitalize on select themes for investments within the lower middle market."

About Avesi Partners

Avesi Partners, with offices in Stamford, CT and Richmond, VA, focuses on partnering with lower-middle market privately held and family-owned businesses in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare services and business services. Avesi seeks to provide the expertise and resources to empower businesses to attain their full vision in a time and capital efficient manner. Avesi's goal is to collaborate with families, founders and executives to accelerate growth and expansion while positioning the businesses to achieve long-term success and enduring value. Target platform companies typically have approximately $10-30 million of EBITDA.

