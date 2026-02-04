Avet Pharma Announces Leadership Transition: CEO George Svokos to Retire; Dan Lukasiewicz Promoted to Chief Commercial Officer

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avet Pharma ("Avet") announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer George Svokos will retire effective April 3, 2026. Svokos, who guided the company through a successful multi-year turnaround and operational strengthening, will continue to serve Avet as a member of the Board of Directors. Avet is also pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Lukasiewicz to Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

In this elevated role, Lukasiewicz will assume full responsibility for Avet's commercial strategy, including sales, marketing, and business development. He has been instrumental in the company's recent growth and the modernization of its commercial infrastructure. "Dan's deep institutional knowledge, coupled with his proven track record of driving revenue and building high-performing teams, makes him the natural choice to lead our commercial organization," said Vikas Thapar, Chairman of the Board.

Reflecting on the appointment, Lukasiewicz stated: "I am honored to lead our commercial organization at such a pivotal moment. I am fully committed to accelerating our momentum. Our focus is clear: we will continue to be a reliable, agile partner to our customers while aggressively expanding our portfolio and market presence."

Avet Pharma extends its deepest gratitude to George Svokos for his leadership and looks forward to a seamless transition as it continues to execute its strategic priorities.

About Avet

Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an East Brunswick-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of generic and legacy branded pharmaceutical products for the U.S. prescription drug market. Since inception, our customers have experienced the benefits of our continuous product expansion and global alliance network that has produced an impressive portfolio of over 150 products spanning multiple dosage forms. Avet's products cover several therapeutic categories, including but not limited to oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic disease, anti-infective, and pain management. Whether an oral solid product, or a complex injectable, the Avet portfolio is poised to continue to deliver affordable, accessible and quality medicines to our customers.

SOURCE Avet Pharma