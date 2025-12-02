Avetra Launches as a Next-Generation, Site-Centric CRO Transforming Clinical Trial Operations

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avetra, a next-generation Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced its official launch, introducing a modern, site-centric operating model designed to realign the relationship between sponsors, CROs, and investigative sites. With access to more than 350 research-experienced sites nationwide and a fully integrated in-house central laboratory, Avetra aims to deliver faster, clearer, and more predictable clinical trial execution.

Avetra provides full-service clinical operations support—including site identification, feasibility, regulatory management, monitoring, and patient-centric execution models—while embedding site-centric workflows into every stage of the study lifecycle. This approach ensures transparent budgeting, stronger communication, and accelerated enrollment, addressing longstanding industry frustrations around inefficiency and misalignment.

A CRO Built for Operational Clarity

Avetra's model prioritizes:

Real transparency in budgets and timelines





Cash-flow-aligned support for investigative sites





Faster, more predictable study startup





Integrated lab and operational infrastructure





Clear, accountable communication with sponsors

By combining national site relationships with centralized operational control, Avetra reduces bottlenecks and enables a smoother path from startup to closeout.

CEO Statement

Walker Freeman, Founder & CEO of Avetra, emphasized the company's mission:

"For decades, investigative sites have shouldered the weight of operational inefficiencies in clinical research. Avetra was built to change that.

We believe sponsors deserve transparent execution, sites deserve true partnership, and patients deserve faster access to innovative therapies.

Our philosophy is simple: empower the sites, respect the financial realities of clinical operations, and execute with the clarity and accountability the industry has been demanding.

Avetra isn't here to compete with the traditional model — we're here to set a new one."

Expansive Site Network & Integrated Laboratory Capabilities

Avetra's network spans leading research sites across gastroenterology, endocrinology, ophthalmology, obesity, vaccines, and additional therapeutic areas. Its central laboratory division will further streamline specimen handling, logistics, and data turnaround—creating a true end-to-end clinical operations ecosystem.

The company is also preparing to initiate its first large-scale gastrointestinal program in Q3 2026, leveraging its national footprint to execute one of the largest community-based studies in the space.

About Avetra

Avetra is a next-generation, site-centric Contract Research Organization focused on transparency, operational clarity, and accelerated clinical development. With a network of more than 350 research-experienced sites and an integrated central laboratory, Avetra partners with sponsors and biotechs to deliver faster, higher-quality clinical trials.

For partnership opportunities and updates on Avetra's expanding initiatives, please visit https://www.avetra.org and follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/avetra

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Avetra, Inc