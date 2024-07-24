AVEVA and Meridian Energy Group Inc. Forge Partnership for World's Cleanest and Most Advanced Crude Oil Refineries

AVEVA's Integrated EPC 4.0 Solutions to Drive Digital Twin for New Greenfield Refinery

HOUSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability, today announced a strategic partnership with Meridian Energy Group Inc. (Meridian) to develop a digital twin for the first full-conversion refinery built in the U.S. since 1976, and the first modern "greenfield" advanced technology refinery constructed in the U.S. ever. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing technological innovation and environmental stewardship in the refining industry.

Meridian has selected CONNECT, AVEVA's industrial intelligence platform, and a series of EPC 4.0 solutions to create one unified, data-centric approach for the engineering and project execution of their new Davis Refinery. Meridian's executive team, comprising decades of experience in plant engineering and operations, is the driving force to their adopting innovative technologies that overcome traditional project barriers and disparate systems. With AVEVA's EPC 4.0 solutions, engineering data is no longer siloed, bringing real-time visibility across the engineering and design stage to procurement and construction, improving final handover and time to operational readiness.

"I am thrilled about our partnership with Meridian where we see a momentous opportunity to bring our time-tested software solutions to the table," said Rob McGreevy, Chief Product Officer at AVEVA. "This project aims to design one of the world's most advanced and environmentally compliant refineries, and we're committed to not only meeting industry standards but to support the refinery's goal of achieving net-zero emissions."

A cloud-hosted, data-centric strategy serves as a unified platform where all engineering disciplines and stakeholders converge. By seamlessly integrating diverse engineering tools, it provides an integrated viewpoint that enhances project efficiency and transparency from start to finish. This collaborative approach not only facilitates early risk identification and proactive mitigation, but also empowers stakeholders with progressive handover capabilities. This enables them to effectively navigate and prevent the typical CapEx pitfalls that traditional operating facilities often face, ultimately optimizing project outcomes and operational success.

Mark Fonda, Meridian's Chief Technology Officer, added that "AVEVA has provided an optimum framework to develop our strategic plan for transition of the refining industry to lower carbon intensity utilizing both renewable and traditional feedstocks. This project represents a quantum leap in technology implementation which is only made possible as a greenfield facility with a forward-thinking mindset. Digital technology is the means by which all facets of the project are developed and implemented, creating a collaborative, synergistic environment for all disciplines throughout the entire lifespan of the project."

Jay Nocker, Meridian's VP Engineering Services, concluded "AVEVA's digital data management tools will empower Meridian with the ability to work ahead of the typical '30-60-90' engineering information release curve. This enables an early start on set-up and vetting crucial Operations Technology (OT) systems with our strategic partners and take full advantage of the benefits of the unified information architecture and progressive digital asset handover."

Meridian is disrupting the longstanding industry with plans to construct multiple smaller, more cost-effective, clean-tech refineries across the country that are permitted under state and local jurisdictional authority. This innovative approach aims to streamline regulatory processes and accelerate the development of more efficient and sustainable refining operations. Meridian is currently in the process of building the Davis Refinery in the Bakken oil field outside of Belfield, North Dakota, next to major trucking and rail corridors. This distributed business model is sleeker, faster and more efficient than the centralized mega-refinery model currently prevalent.

The Davis Refinery was permitted as a synthetic minor source by the North Dakota Department of Health – Air Quality (NDDEQ) after an extensive 18-month review in 2018. That Permit to Construct (PTC) validated all the claims previously made by Meridian when the company undertook the challenge to "clean up" the refining industry. In April of this year, Meridian announced an engineering breakthrough in the design and configuration of the Davis Refinery in which greenhouse gas emissions are fully offset by the co-processing of renewable biofeedstock. This results in net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions for the facility, the world's first for a crude oil refinery. Meridian is also planning to build additional refineries in Texas and Oklahoma.

Meridian Energy Group Inc

Meridian's mission is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, smartest and most profitable crude oil refineries in the world. The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation refineries, as Meridian will be expanding with development, permitting, and financing its next series of projects in the Permian and in the Cushing, OK area. Meridian has several additional locations under consideration and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit: https://meridianenergygroupinc.com.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world's resources. The company's secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life's essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

Named as one of the world's most innovative companies, AVEVA supports customers with open solutions and the expertise of more than 6,500 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK. Learn more at www.aveva.com.

