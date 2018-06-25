AVEVA Supports BASF's Smart Manufacturing Program

Several aspects of BASF's Smart Manufacturing program will be supported by AVEVA's flexible, easy to use platform, including Augmented Reality and Predictive Maintenance applications. BASF will leverage these solutions to empower their workforce and monitor critical assets on a global scale to predict equipment failures before they occur.

"Our Smart Manufacturing program targets to increase the effectiveness of our plants and the efficiency of our production processes using digital technologies and data," said Uwe Hinsen, Vice President, Smart Manufacturing at BASF 4.0. "AVEVA's Predictive Maintenance and Augmented Reality solutions help us to achieve our target of an overall digital plant."

"In an industry with high-value assets producing quality products under heavy regulatory scrutiny, chemical companies can benefit greatly from digitalizing their business," said Dr. Tobias Scheele, Head of Global Accounts at AVEVA. "We are excited to collaborate with BASF on their digital transformation journey to achieve optimal manufacturing efficiency."

Learn more about the AVEVA Asset Performance Management portfolio.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in engineering and industrial software, driving digital transformation across the entire asset and operational life cycle of capital-intensive industries. The company's engineering, planning and operations, asset performance, and monitoring and control solutions deliver proven results to over 16,000 customers across the globe. Its customers are supported by the largest industrial software ecosystem, including 4,200 partners and 5,700 certified developers. AVEVA is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with over 4,400 employees at 80 locations in over 40 countries.

www.aveva.com

On March 1, 2018, Schneider Electric's industrial software business and AVEVA combined to create a new global leader in engineering and industrial software.

