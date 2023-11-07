AVEX MAKES KEY C-SUITE HIRE: JOSEPH REFFRUSCHINNI AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex , a leading E-commerce Agency and Shopify Plus Partner, is excited to introduce its latest addition to the leadership team, industry veteran Joseph Reffruschinni, who joins the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Having cultivated an impressive career path with global leaders like BORN Group, Capgemini DCX, and DMI, Joseph has accumulated a wealth of expertise, making a substantial impact in the eCommerce agency space.

Joseph Reffruschinni's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer marks a significant milestone in Avex's ongoing commitment to enhancing its capabilities and delivering exceptional value to its clients. In his new role, Joseph will lead the charge in driving revenue through customer acquisition, organizational growth, enhancing strategic partnerships, and maximizing the company's market presence by developing and executing value-rich go-to-market strategies.

"Avex is delighted to welcome Joseph Reffruschinni to our team as Chief Revenue Officer," said John Surdakowski, CEO of Avex. "Joseph's extensive experience and proven track record in the eCommerce agency sector make him the ideal choice to lead our revenue initiatives. His strategic insights and industry experience will be pivotal in advancing our mission to provide best-in-class eCommerce solutions for our clients. As our agency continues to help mid-market & enterprise brands with digital transformations, it only made sense to further invest in business development and sales leadership."

Joseph is a seasoned executive sales strategist with more than 20 years of experience. He has provided invaluable guidance to enterprise clients as a consultant, sales leader, strategist, and enterprise software expert. Joseph has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor through consistently delivering exceptional results. With extensive knowledge of advanced technology, he has a successful track record collaborating with top-of-the-line technologies to deliver innovative digital solutions.

"I'm honored to join John and the incredibly talented team of practitioners of Avex," Joseph comments. "With a stellar roster of high-profile customers, Avex has a strong track-record of creative and delivery excellence to some of the world's most ambitious brands. The agency is uniquely positioned to lead enterprise customer growth through our end-to-end agency capabilities. Aligned with the remarkable trajectory of Shopify Plus and proven solutions to address complex and sophisticated enterprise customers, I could not be more excited to join the accomplished Shopify Plus partner and lead this next chapter of growth for Avex."

Joseph's appointment coincides with a period of significant growth for Avex, as the company continues to attract new enterprise clients and expand its operations. His extensive knowledge and strategic prowess will play a vital role in shaping the company's future and ensuring its sustained success.

About Avex

Avex partners with mid-market and enterprise brands to deliver exceptional commerce experiences across multiple verticals. The agency's core competency revolves around the holistic approach of designing, building and optimizing e-commerce websites on Shopify Plus. With a track record that includes collaboration with renowned brands like Hugo Boss, KITH, O'Neill, Vitality, Kit and Ace, Marchesa, and Simmons Bedding, Avex consistently delivers solutions that transcend the ordinary, setting the standard for online retail excellence.

