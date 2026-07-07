Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein Outlines Avex's Global Growth Strategy at xeva live 2026

TOKYO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avex Music Group CEO Brandon Silverstein participated in a featured on-stage conversation at xeva live 2026, Avex Group's annual company-wide employee gathering, addressing more than 1,000 employees, executives, artists, and business leaders at Kanadevia Hall in Tokyo on Friday.

The appearance followed Silverstein and Avex CEO Katsumi Kuroiwa receiving Billboard's Global Growth Award on behalf of Avex Music Group in June. The award recognized the company's important contribution to the continued growth of the global music industry.

Avex Music Group CEO, Brandon Silverstein and CFO, Ryan Kamada present at XEVA Live 2026, the annual Avex employee meeting in Tokyo, Japan. Photo courtesy of Avex Music Group.

As Avex's flagship annual employee gathering, xeva live brings together employees from across the organization to celebrate achievements, recognize outstanding contributions, and share the company's vision for the future.

During the conversation, Silverstein outlined the strategic priorities guiding Avex Music Group's continued international growth, emphasizing investment in artists, songwriters, producers, intellectual property, and strategic partnerships while reinforcing the importance of operating as One Avex across global markets.

"We are no longer a company with an international division. We are a global music company headquartered in Tokyo."

Silverstein highlighted several milestones that have strengthened Avex Music Group's global business, including a global publishing administration partnership with Bruno Mars, the launch of the company's $100 million music catalog investment strategy, Avex Music Group's first Grammy Award through its publishing business, and continued global success from artists including XG and ONE OR EIGHT.

Looking ahead, Silverstein reaffirmed Avex's One Avex philosophy as the foundation for the company's continued international growth.

"One company. One culture. One global team. One shared vision. When one of us succeeds, we all succeed."

Building on Silverstein's remarks, Avex Music Group VP Justin Hunter highlighted how the company's integrated global marketing organization is executing that strategy by connecting artists, campaigns, and teams across markets to support Avex's continued global expansion.

The conversations reflected Avex's continued commitment to building a globally connected music company while strengthening collaboration across its teams in Japan and around the world.

ABOUT AVEX MUSIC GROUP

Avex Music Group (AMG) is the global music company of Avex Inc. (TYO: 7860), one of the world's leading entertainment companies. Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG is led by CEO Brandon Silverstein, who oversees the global music group and serves as a board member and equity partner. AMG operates across frontline music publishing, recorded music, studio and creative services, and catalog and company acquisitions, alongside artist management through the world-renowned S10 Entertainment.

Avex Inc. operates globally across music, animation, live entertainment, merchandise, and more, employing over 1,500 people and generating around $1 billion in annual revenue. AMG brings Avex's creative and commercial vision to life on a global scale, bridging East and West through a unified platform spanning music and culture.

SOURCE Avex Music Group